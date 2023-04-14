Five most iconic cocktails from celebs in movies and TV shows

By: life

New Delhi, April 14 The cocktail industry has a solid historical foundation and is currently experiencing its peak. Thanks to bartenders in the late 20th century who studied the history of their ancestors, cocktails are currently enjoying a comeback. But the appeal of traditional cocktails increased as they were cited by well-known fictitious characters from major movies and television series.

The Martini is one of the most well-known drinks from movies and television, and James Bond normally preferred them shaken, not stirred. The undercover spy not only popularised the classic Martini to astounding levels but also invented a brand-new variation.

These are a few of the most well-known traditional cocktails from different parts of the world that have been included in some of the most well-known motion pictures ever created. Diageo India's brand ambassador Afzal Kaba shares to life the recipes for the following traditional drinks.



French 75 - Casablanca, Oscar Winner, 1944

French 75 is one of the most sophisticated and refreshing cocktails around and was referenced in the Oscar-winning movie 'Casablanca' in 1944. It gained popularity through this Hollywood classic, where Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman's character regularly sipped on the cocktail in the nightclub.

Glass: Chilled Champagne flute

Ingredients:

20ml Tanqueray No. 10

10ml Lime juice

10ml sugar syrup

Chilled Sparkling wine to top

Method:

Take a cocktail shaker

Add all the ingredients except sparkling wine

Add ice cubes and shake them hard

Strain without ice (use tea strainer also to filler bits)

Top with chilled sparkling wine

Add garnish

Garnish: Lemon or grapefruit peel



Gibson Martini - The Queen's Gambit, Golden Globe Award Winner, 2021

The Gibson is the Martini's savory cousin. It uses a pickled onion in place of the typical olive to add an umami undertone to the classic drink. It is the main cocktail featured in the Golden Globe Award Winner, 2021, The Queens Gambit, chosen by the main character Beth and her on-screen adopted mother.

Glass: Chilled Coupe/ Martini

Ingredients:

60ml Tanqueray No. 10

5ml dry vermouth

Method:

Take a chilled mixing glass.

Add all the ingredients.

Add ice cubes.

Stir to chill and dilute a little (30 stirs should be good)

Strain it without ice in a chilled glass.

Garnish: Cocktail onions



Mint Julep - The Great Gatsby, Grammy nominee, 2014

It is an iconic whisky-based cocktail that you must try at least once and it is incredibly easy to make. In the 2014 Grammy nominee movie The Great Gatsby, the drink was used as the epitome of decadence. The notion originated when Daisy Buchanan (Carey Mulligan) - Gatsby's love interest - suggests cold long baths are a place to have a Mint Julep in the midst of a heated argument on a heated trip to Manhattan. "A drink made for a hot day, the Mint Julep must be served very cold", she quotes.

Glass: Julep or Rocks

Ingredients:

60ml The Singleton 12 years old

10ml Sugar syrup or Honey syrup (mix equal parts of water and honey)

Fresh mint leaves

Method:

Take a chilled Julep or rocks glass.

Add all the ingredients,

Add crushed ice.

Mix with bar spoon.

Add Garnish

Garnish: Fresh mint sprig (tap them on the rim of the glass for freshness before putting it on)



Red Eye - Cocktail, Golden Globe and Grammy Nominee, 1989

This drink is an infamous signature cocktail from the Tom Cruise starring movie 'Cocktail' - a Golden Globe and Grammy Nominee in 1989. It is mentioned as a cure for hangovers. It is a concoction that elevates the cocktail experience into a whole new category!

Glass: Beer glass or highball

Ingredients:

30ml Talisker 10 years old

60ml tomato juice

Salt

Chilled lager beer

Method:

Take a chilled glass.

Rim it with salt (optional)

Add all the ingredients except beer (Add pinch of salt if not put on the rim)

Stir to mix.

Top with beer

Add Garnish

Garnish: Lime slice



Cosmopolitan - Sex And The City, Golden Globe Awards Nominee, 2004

The classic Cosmopolitan is a very simple drink that is undoubtedly one of the most popular cocktails of all time. 'Sex and the City'- the Golden Globe Awards Nominee of 2004, made it famous when Cosmo became the drink of choice of the show's glamorous Manhattan women. It soon became the ultimate girly drink, even if it's perfect for everyone alike.

Glass: Coupe or Martini

Ingredients:

45ml Ketel One vodka

15ml Orange liquor

10ml fresh lime juice

30ml cranberry juice

Method:

Take a cocktail shaker

Add all the ingredients

Add ice cubes and shake them hard

Strain without ice (use tea strainer also to filler bits)

Add garnish

Garnish: Orange zest spray and drop in the glass.

