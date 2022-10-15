Five Reasons to include serums as beauty essentials

New Delhi, Oct 15 Hyaluronic acid and glycolic acid, two very small molecules, are used to create serums, which are thin moisturisers. Small molecules make it simpler for the skin to rapidly absorb the serum. Comparing serums to other common face moisturisers is really difficult. They contain fewer lubricating and thickening agents and do not contain moisturising compounds like petrolatum or mineral oil. Since most serums are lightweight, they are ideal for layering. They are designed to address particular issues like increasing collagen production, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and removing dark spots. They come in a wide range of formulations, including as gels, oils, and light creams, but they can also occasionally be water-based.

As serums penetrate deeper into the skin, they provide much more hydration than our usual moisturizers. Primary ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycolic acid lock in the moisture, keeping the skin smooth and soft for a long. Using a serum before a moisturizing cream at night gives the skin a healthy glow.

Serums contain anti-inflammatory ingredients that soothe sensitive patches on the skin. Besides that, they also benefit by eliminating skin blemishes such as acne scars, pigmentation, and dark circles, thereby brightening the skin.

Many active ingredients present in these serums help in revitalizing the skin by fighting aging issues like wrinkles and fine lines. It is recommended to use serums at night to maximize the benefits.

AHAs like the glycolic acid present in serums helps in getting rid of dark spots. I like the all-new Glycolic Bright Serum which was recently launched by L'Oreal Paris. Glycolic Acid stimulates cell renewal and reduces dark spots, and hyperpigmentation, resulting in an even skin tone.

One can cleanse their face with the Glycolic Bright Daily Foaming Cleanser and follow it up with this serum and conclude it with the Glycolic Bright Day Cream in the morning and the Glycolic Bright Glowing Night Cream before going to bed.

They protect the skin from further damage by shielding the skin from the UV rays of the sun and pollution that can result in premature aging.

We cannot discount the advantages of serums, regardless of your skin type or the issues you want to address with your complexion.

It's time to include serum in your skincare routine if you've been hoping to have young, plump skin that glows.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor