Foreign Travel & Settlement Astrology by Chirag Daruwalla

Many people dream of settling abroad but we all know that fulfilling this dream is not in our hands. You must have heard people many times saying that if luck is good then you will get a chance to go abroad. This matter of luck depends on the planets in the Kundali and their special position. According to astrology, if a person has foreign travel yoga in their Kundali, then he gets a chance to go abroad for some reason or the other. According to astrology, unless there is the yoga of foreign travel in your Kundali, then all your efforts in this direction will fail. So let us know when a person gets the pleasure of traveling abroad and how.

Foreign Settlement After Marriage Astrology

● According to marriage prediction, If at the time of the native's birth, Mercury is in the twelfth house and Saturn is in the seventh house, then there is a strong possibility of going abroad after marriage. If the native has this combination in their Kundali, then the native can get a visa by marrying a person of foreign origin.

●At the time of birth, if there is a correct position of Rahu, Saturn, Mars, or Ketu in the fourth house of the Kundali, then there is a possibility of settling abroad. If the planet Jupiter is in a favorable position in the Kundali, then this foreign yoga becomes even stronger.

● If the lords of the 5th and 12th houses of the Kundali are favorable, then this is the right opportunity for the native to study.

● If Mars is situated in the tenth house and Mercury in the twelfth house, then the lords of both houses share a good bond. Due to this, there are chances of foreign business or jobs in the native Kundali.

● Jupiter in the 9th house and Mars in the 4th house help the natives to go abroad due to their father's business.

●If Jupiter is in the ninth house and Saturn is in the twelfth house, then it creates the possibility of the native going abroad and settling down.

● If the native's Ascendant is in the seventh house of the Kundali, then the person will be able to go abroad.

● When the lord of the 12th house of the Kundali is seated in the 9th house of the Kundali, then foreign residence yoga is formed.

D4 Chart Foreign Settlement

● D4 / the chart studied for the significations of the fourth house. The fourth house rules over the residence.

●If the 4th house of D4 lord is afflicted, then the person leaves his place of birth and settles in another place.

● If the lord of the fourth house is afflicted by the D4 from the lord of the eleventh house, then they can go abroad.

● The 9th and 12th lord of D4 should be related to Ascendant and D4 and 4th lord of both should be related.

● The 9th Lord is Placed in 6th, 8th, or 12th in the D4 chart. Placement in the sixth and twelfth mostly indicate the change of residence within the country or nearby countries.

Foreign Travel Astrology

According to astrology, from a thorough study of the horoscope, it can be told whether there is a possibility of foreign travel in the horoscope of a person or not. The eighth house, ninth, seventh, and twelfth house of any horoscope is related to foreign travel, on the basis of which it can be ascertained when the yoga of foreign travel is being formed. The twelfth house of the Kundali is related to foreign travel and because of this, despite the feeling of sadness, this house is seen as an opportunity. Moon is considered a factor for foreign travel. The tenth house indicates livelihood. Saturn is the natural factor of livelihood. For traveling abroad, it is necessary to assess the position of the twelfth house, moon, tenth house, and Saturn in the horoscope. In the horoscope, the eighth house is a symbol of sea travel and the seventh and ninth house tells about long foreign trips or business, and long stay abroad. If the person is planning to do any work abroad, then the result can be assessed on the basis of this study.

Conclusion

Going abroad is the dream of many people. Many times, even after trying to go abroad, there is no success. If despite your efforts, you are not getting success in going abroad, then it is due to the position of the planets in your Kundali.


