From Experience to Entrepreneurship: Lyth Design An Architect’s Journey of Establishing Her Own Studio After Over 2 Decades of Practice

Apoorva Shroff is the founder of lyth Design, a boutique firm specialising in architecture and interior design. “lyth” means joint, and like a joint that binds and supports movement, the ideology at lyth is to link and bring the world together with design. At the core of Shroff's design practice, established in 2022, lies the belief that the only limits to what architecture, interiors, products, art, or graphics can achieve are those imposed by the human imagination.

With a career spanning over two decades, Shroff honed her architectural skills at some of the most prestigious firms in the industry. She was a partner at reD Architects for over 16 years, making significant contributions to the firm's success and reputation. Her architectural career began at Cooper Robertson and Partners in New York, where she gained valuable professional experience. With the belief that quality is more important than quantity, Shroff is dedicated to providing exceptional results by prioritising pointed focus over multitasking while ensuring that every project receives her undivided attention until it has been completed to satisfaction.

The drive to establish lyth Design stemmed from her work towards designing her own home, Airavat, in the Sahyadris. Nominated at the World Architecture Festival, this home got her international recognition. Shroff designed this abode around a key objective- to capture the breathtaking landscapes. The design incorporates a range of scales, from expansive to intimate, while blurring the lines between the outside and inside. With a geometry of high ceilings, large corridors and windows planned across each other to create a funnel effect for the southwest wind, the home uses local stone to add a sense of warmth to its architecture.

Shroff is also well-known for her work on the respected actress Madhuri Dixit’s home in Worli. Years of refining her design skills in this field empowered her to embrace this demanding yet deeply fulfilling project. Along with her husband, Dr. Nene, Madhuri Dixit initially preferred a subdued colour palette. But with a little nudge, Shroff was able to infuse the space with her signature boldness, creating a design that perfectly embodies her aesthetic while bearing in mind the client's choices. The home was skillfully executed in a challenging span of 45 days while reflecting the couple’s glamorous yet elegant persona. Her efficiency on this project built a strong sense of trust among the clients, additionally leading them to commission her services for their upcoming home’s design. Lyth Design rose to success with various office projects as well, owing to Shroff’s exceptional design experience. With companies like Prestige Group, Supreme Builders, and Jindal Poly Films, her leadership paved the way for lyth Design to successfully establish itself in the competitive world of design. In addition, she created cost-effective solutions for NGOs like the Central Square Foundation (CSF) in our Capital City while presently working on the designs for the opulent headquarters of SoftBank in San Francisco, covering an extensive area of 54,000 sq. ft.

Shroff is much more than her work. She has contributed to the realm of academia by mentoring students of Balwant Sheth School of Architecture on how to become professionals of tomorrow. Her remarkable achievements have earned her national and international fame. In little over a year, with tireless efforts and razor-sharp focus, she has helped lyth Design grow to where it is today. Shroff firmly believes that design must tell a story, and every design decision must be deliberate and thoughtful. Designing with intention thus becomes a signature attribute to lyth Design.