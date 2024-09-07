Ganesh Ji Ki Aarti: Read Hindi and English Lyrics For Ganpati Puja
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 7, 2024 09:36 AM2024-09-07T09:36:26+5:302024-09-07T09:36:54+5:30
Ganesh Chaturthi, or Vinayaka Chaturthi, a major Hindu festival marking the birth of Lord Ganesha, began on September 6, 2024, at 3:01 p.m. Celebrated during the Bhadrapada month, the festivities will continue until Anant Chaturdashi (Ganesh Visarjan) on September 17, 2024. Ganesh Aarti is a crucial ritual during the Ganesh Chaturthi puja. Devotees can enhance their worship by knowing the correct lyrics. Below are the lyrics of Ganesh Aarti in both Hindi and English:
Ganesh Ji Ki Aarti: Lyrics in Hindi
जय गणेश, जय गणेश, जय गणेश देवा |
माता जाकी पार्वती, पिता महादेवा ||
एक दन्त दयावन्त, कार भुजाधारी |
माथे पर तिलक सोहे, मुसे की सवारी ||
पान चढ़े, फूल चढ़े और चढ़े मेवा |
लड्डुअन को भोग लगे, संत करे सेवा ||
अँधे को आँख देत, कोढ़िन को काया |
बांझन को पुत्र देत, निर्धन को मैया ||
सुउरश्याम शरणं आए सफल कीजे सेवा |
माता जाकि पार्वती, पिता महादेवा ||
जय गणेश, जय गणेश, जय गणेश देवा ||
Ganesh Ji Ki Aarti: Lyrics in English
Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh,
Jai Ganesg Deva ।
Mata Jaki Parwati,
Pita Maha Deva ॥
Ek Dant Daya Want,
Char Bhuuja Dhari ।
Mathe Sindor Shoye,
Muse Ki Sawari ॥
Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh,
Jai Ganesg Deva ।
Mata Jaki Parwati,
Pita Maha Deva ॥
Pan Chadhe Phool Chadhe,
Aur Chadhe Mewa ।
Laduan Ko Bhog Lage,
Sant Kare Sewa ॥
Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh,
Jai Ganesg Deva ।
Mata Jaki Parwati,
Pita Maha Deva ॥
Andhan Ko Aankh Det,
Kodhin Ko Kaya ।
Bajhan Ko Purta Det,
Nirdhan Ko Maya॥
Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh,
Jai Ganesg Deva ।
Mata Jaki Parwati,
Pita Maha Deva ॥
'sur' Shaam Sharan Aaye,
Safal Ki Jiye Sewa ।
Mata Jaki Parwati,
Pita Maha Deva ॥
Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh,
Jai Ganesg Deva ।
Mata Jaki Parwati,
Pita Maha Deva ॥