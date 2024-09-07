Ganesh Ji Ki Aarti: Read Hindi and English Lyrics For Ganpati Puja

Ganesh Chaturthi, or Vinayaka Chaturthi, a major Hindu festival marking the birth of Lord Ganesha, began on September 6, 2024, at 3:01 p.m. Celebrated during the Bhadrapada month, the festivities will continue until Anant Chaturdashi (Ganesh Visarjan) on September 17, 2024. Ganesh Aarti is a crucial ritual during the Ganesh Chaturthi puja. Devotees can enhance their worship by knowing the correct lyrics. Below are the lyrics of Ganesh Aarti in both Hindi and English:

Ganesh Ji Ki Aarti: Lyrics in Hindi

जय गणेश, जय गणेश, जय गणेश देवा |

माता जाकी पार्वती, पिता महादेवा ||

एक दन्त दयावन्त, कार भुजाधारी |

माथे पर तिलक सोहे, मुसे की सवारी ||

पान चढ़े, फूल चढ़े और चढ़े मेवा |

लड्डुअन को भोग लगे, संत करे सेवा ||

अँधे को आँख देत, कोढ़िन को काया |

बांझन को पुत्र देत, निर्धन को मैया ||

सुउरश्याम शरणं आए सफल कीजे सेवा |

माता जाकि पार्वती, पिता महादेवा ||

जय गणेश, जय गणेश, जय गणेश देवा ||

Also Read| Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Pran Pratishtha Shubh Muhurat, Ganpati Puja Timings, and Rituals Explained.

Ganesh Ji Ki Aarti: Lyrics in English

Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh,

Jai Ganesg Deva ।

Mata Jaki Parwati,

Pita Maha Deva ॥

Ek Dant Daya Want,

Char Bhuuja Dhari ।

Mathe Sindor Shoye,

Muse Ki Sawari ॥

Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh,

Jai Ganesg Deva ।

Mata Jaki Parwati,

Pita Maha Deva ॥

Pan Chadhe Phool Chadhe,

Aur Chadhe Mewa ।

Laduan Ko Bhog Lage,

Sant Kare Sewa ॥

Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh,

Jai Ganesg Deva ।

Mata Jaki Parwati,

Pita Maha Deva ॥

Andhan Ko Aankh Det,

Kodhin Ko Kaya ।

Bajhan Ko Purta Det,

Nirdhan Ko Maya॥

Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh,

Jai Ganesg Deva ।

Mata Jaki Parwati,

Pita Maha Deva ॥

'sur' Shaam Sharan Aaye,

Safal Ki Jiye Sewa ।

Mata Jaki Parwati,

Pita Maha Deva ॥

Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh,

Jai Ganesg Deva ।

Mata Jaki Parwati,

Pita Maha Deva ॥