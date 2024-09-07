Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Pran Pratishtha Shubh Muhurat, Ganpati Puja Timings, and Rituals Explained

On Saturday, Shri Ganaraya, the embodiment of happiness, vitality, and goodness, is set to make his arrival, with devotees across the region preparing for his grand welcome. On Friday, market areas in metropolitan cities were bustling with large crowds as preparations intensified for Ganeshotsav celebrations. Public Ganeshotsav mandals and private households are decking out their spaces to honor the beloved Bappa. As Bappa made his entrance into the mandals late last night, devotees were heard chanting "Ganpati Bappa Morya Mangalmurti Morya", marking the start of the festivities.

Timing for Shri Ganesh Vrat Installation Puja

Morning Hours: The Shri Ganesh Vrat Installation Puja can be performed from Brahmamuhurta, starting at 4:50 am on Saturday, December 7, and continue until 5:30 pm. The main Chaturthi tithi is particularly significant, making it suitable to perform the puja throughout the day.

Panchang Ke Mohan date Guidance: According to The Date Panchang Ke Mohan date, on Bhadrapada Shuddha Chaturthi, the installation of 'Shri' can occur from Brahmamuhurta (4:50 am) until 1:51 pm.

Public Mandals: For public Ganeshotsav mandals, the installation of 'Shri' can be done even after noon.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Festival Dates and Observances

Festival Dates: Ganesh Chaturthi this year falls on September 7. The celebration will extend over 11 days, culminating on September 17, The Infinite Day.

Observance Guidelines: This year's festival is flexible with regard to specific nakshatras, war periods, yoga, vishishta karan (Bhadra), and Rahukal. There are no prohibitions for the installation and worship of Shri Ganesh based on these factors. There is no need to consult tables or guidelines set by Shiva for this year's festivities.

How to Install and Worship Shri GaneshFor a home installation of Shri Ganesh, place the idol in a designated area and ensure it is comfortably seated. Jyotirvid Rahul Mulmule advises that the worship should be conducted in a harmonious atmosphere, free from arguments. Offerings to the deity should be made with your right hand. Water, panchamrit, and arghya (Offering water) should be poured over the idol accompanied by flowers or durvas. An elder should lead the puja, starting with a tilak on the forehead and achamana. As you worship, chant "Keshavaya Namah," "Narayanaya Namah," and "Madhavaya Namah," drinking water with your right hand after each chant.