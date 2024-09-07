Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Devotees Flock to Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai for Prayers and Darshan (Watch Video)

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees flocked to Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai to offer their prayers. In keeping with tradition, Ganapati is worshipped in homes and mandals throughout the city. Among the many revered mandals, Lalbagh Raja stands out as a major symbol of devotion for millions. The Lalbagh Raja Mandal has revealed the first glimpse of this year’s iconic Raja ahead of the Ganeshotsav celebrations. Thousands of devotees gathered to witness the unveiling, with excitement high over the reveal of the 2024 theme.

As the first look of Lalbagh Raja was unveiled, cheers resonated through the crowd. Renowned as one of Mumbai's most visited Ganesh mandals, Lalbagh Raja attracts lakhs of devotees annually, including celebrities, who wait for hours to view the divine idol. This year's initial glimpse showcased the Lalbagh Raja in traditional splendor, adorned in a regal maroon velvet pitambar, with eyes that shone with grace and captivated all who beheld it. Sources indicate that the 2024 theme for Lalbagh Raja is inspired by the Kashi Vishwanath temple, enhancing the idol's grandeur and cultural significance.