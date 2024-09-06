Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 Wishes: May Ganaraya Bring Happiness, Health, Prosperity and Satisfaction to All, Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Mumbai, September 6: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Friday, September 6, wished people on the event of Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 that the eternal grace of Lord Ganesha remain over Maharashtra. CM also urged people to celebrate Ganesh festival in an eco-friendly way while extending his greetings.

"We pray that the arrival of Shri Ganaraya brings happiness, health, prosperity and satisfaction to everyone, including farmers, laborers, labor brothers, mothers and sisters, children and elders who are working to accelerate the development cycle of the state. Ganapati also prays at the feet of Lord Ganesha that the eternal grace of Lord Ganesha should remain over Maharashtra," wrote CM Eknath Shinde in Marathi in a post on X.

In a statement on the eve of the commencement of the ten-day festivities, Shinde expressed hope that the elephant-headed lord would shower blessings on everybody. He said the heritage and culture of Maharashtra are on display during this festival and appealed to people to preserve its legacy.

Ganeshotsav, is a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month 'Bhadrapada'. This auspicious ten-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'.

The festive period is also known as 'Vinayak Chaturthi' or 'Vinayak Chavithi'. The festival celebrates Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles' as well as the god of wisdom and intelligence. It is celebrated with much fanfare in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, with lakhs of devotees converging into mandals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesh.