Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 Celebrations in Mumbai: 13,000 Police Personnel, 2,500 Officers Deployed Across City

As the city prepares for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Satyanarayan Chaudhary has announced comprehensive security arrangements to ensure the safety of devotees and maintain order during the festivities.

In view of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai on September 7, police have deployed 45 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP), 30 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP), approximately 2,500 officers, and 13,000 personnel. Additionally, specialised units will be deployed to ensure a smooth and safe celebration.

On security arrangements during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Joint CP Law & Order Satyanarayan Chaudhary says, "Mumbai Police has made adequate arrangements for 'Ganpati Agaman'. Security has been deployed on all routes and the pandals have also been secured.

Chaudhary stated, "Mumbai Police has made adequate arrangements for 'Ganpati Agaman'. Security has been deployed on all routes, and the pandals have also been secured. We have held meetings with organizers of all Ganpati pandals, and our senior officers are visiting all of them. CCTV, traffic management, and parking management have been implemented. Arrangements for Ganpati Visarjan have also been made."

"We are committed to ensuring that everyone can enjoy the celebrations safely," he added.

The festival of Ganeshotsav will be celebrated from September 7 to September 17, 2024, with significant processions and immersion ceremonies planned throughout the period.