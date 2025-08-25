Ganeshotsav 2025: Best Places in Mumbai to Indulge in Irresistible Modaks This Ganpati Season

Mumbai is gearing up for its favourite Ganpati Bappa. The city’s atmosphere is filled with devotional fervour, colourful processions, and the unmistakable sweetness of modaks—the beloved treat of Lord Ganesha. Synonymous with the festival, these luscious dumplings—crafted in myriad forms from traditional ukdiche modak to modern chocolate and mawa varieties—are prepared in homes and sweet shops alike, offered as prasad and enjoyed by devotees citywide.

This season, Mumbai’s renowned mithaiwalas and artisanal dessert shops unveil their finest modak assortments, inviting residents and visitors on a delicious pilgrimage across the metropolis in search of indulgent flavors and festive nostalgia.

1. Meetha by Radisson (Goregaon, Khar & Borivali)

If you’re someone who loves modern takes on traditional sweets, Meetha by Radisson is your go-to place this festive season. Their Ganpati special spread includes over 10 different varieties of modaks, all handcrafted under the guidance of Chef Raghvendra Singh. Whether you're craving a classic ukadiche modak or tempted by fusion flavours like Biscoff, Hazelnut, or Strawberry, Meetha offers something for everyone.

Modak Flavours:

Ukadiche Modak

Biscoff Modak

Hazelnut Modak

Butterscotch Modak

Mawa & Gulkand Modaks

Kesar & Pistachio Modaks

Chocolate and Strawberry Modaks

2. A Rama Nayak’s Udipi Shri Krishna Boarding (Matunga)

A name synonymous with tradition and taste, A. Rama Nayak’s in Matunga has been serving authentic South Indian meals and sweets for decades. During Ganesh Chaturthi, their steamed ukadiche modaks are a top draw, prepared fresh in their classic kitchen style.

3. Panshikar, Girgaon

A legendary name when it comes to Maharashtrian sweets, Panshikar in Girgaon is over a century old and continues to be a favourite for modaks during Ganeshotsav. Known for their authentic flavours and traditional preparation methods, Panshikar prepares over 5,000 kg of modaks every season. From the soft ukadiche to rich mawa and dry fruit varieties, there's something for every modak lover.

Types of Modak Flavours:

Ukadiche Modak

Kesar Mawa Modak

Chocolate Modak

Dry Fruit Modak

Orange and Rose Varieties