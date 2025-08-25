Mumbai Metro 3 Timetable Update: Aqua Line Services Extended for Ganeshotsav 2025; Check Dates and Timings

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL), which operates Mumbai Metro line 3, also known as Aqua line, will extend its services during the Ganeshotsav festival. From August 27, 2025 till September 6, 2025 the services for Aqua line, which operates between Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ, will be extended till midnight.

Also Read | Delhi Metro Fare Hike: DMRC Increases Ticket Prices by Rs 1 to Rs 4 From August 25; Check Details.

As per the MMRCL, Metro line 3 will begin services early at 6.30 am instead of 8.30 am, which will allow commuters to relax during the ongoing monsoon and manage the extra festive rush during Ganeshotsav. The services will be operational until midnight, which will allow Ganesh devotees to visit pandals for darshans during the festival.

✨ गणेशोत्सव विशेष ✨

ॲक्वालाइनची सेवा गणेशोत्सवादरम्यान मध्यरात्रीपर्यंत!

📅 २७ ऑगस्ट – ६ सप्टेंबर

⏰ वेळापत्रक

सोम – रवि : सकाळी ६:३० ते रात्री १२:००



✨Ganeshotsav Special ✨

Aqualine will keep the celebrations moving till midnight! 🚇🙏

📅 Aug 27 – Sep 6

⏰ Service hours:… pic.twitter.com/KljOIxXTvr — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) August 24, 2025

Taking to the social media platform X Mumbai Metro 3 in post said, "Ganeshotsav Special, Aqualine will keep the celebrations moving till midnight! Aug 27 – Sep 6, Service hours: Mon–Sun: 6:30 AM – 12 AM. Travel hassle-free for your Ganpati Pandal Darshan with #Aqualine."

Meanwhile, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Saturday said that the last train from Andheri West Metro Line 2A and Gundavali Metro Line 7 will depart at midnight instead 11 pm on the occasion of Ganesh festival.

🚇✨ Metro Lines 2A & 7 to run till MIDNIGHT during Ganeshotsav! ✨🚇



For safe, smooth, and convenient late-night travel of Ganesh devotees, the @MMRDAOfficial

& @MMMOCL_Official have announced special additional services.



📅 27th August – 6th September, 2025



➡️ Last train at… pic.twitter.com/HQtqelhM0Q — Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (@MMMOCL_Official) August 23, 2025

Under this, weekday trains will increase to 317 from 305. The trains will operate every 5 minutes and 50 seconds during peak hours and at 9 minutes and 30 seconds during off-peak periods. On Saturday there will be 256 services (+12 added to the earlier 244). On Sunday MMRDA to operate 229 services (+12 added to the earlier 217, extra trips if required).