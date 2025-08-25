Delhi Metro Fare Hike: DMRC Increases Ticket Prices by Rs 1 to Rs 4 From August 25; Check Details

Travelling in Delhi Metro will cost you more now as Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has increased the fare price from Rs 1 to Rs 4 starting from today (August 25). This is the first time the ticket price of the metro has been hiked after eight years. It was last rose in 2017.

Sharing the details on social media platform X (Formerly Twitter), DMRC wrote, "The passenger fares of the Delhi Metro services have been revised with effect from today, that is, 25th August 2025 (Monday) onwards. The increase is minimal, ranging from ₹ 1 to ₹ 4 only depending on the distance of travel (upto ₹5 for the Airport Express Line)."

DMRC responded to the query shared by X users regarding the fare hike. The DMRC said that the ticket price has been revised and will be nominal, increasing by Rs to Rs 4 on all lines.

"This is to confirm that Delhi Metro fares will be revised with effect from tomorrow, i.e., 25th August 2025," DMRC in a post on X.

This is to confirm that Delhi Metro fares will be revised with effect from tomorrow, i.e., 25th August 2025. The revision will be nominal, with fares increasing by ₹1 to ₹4. The fares on the Airport Line will increase by up to ₹5. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) August 24, 2025

"The revision will be nominal, with fares increasing by Re 1 to Rs 4. The fares on the Airport Line will increase by up to Rs 5."

Delhi Metro New Fare Details

The new fare slabs will be: Rs 11 for 0-2km, Rs 21 for 2-5 km, Rs 32 for 5-12km, Rs 43 for 12-21km, Rs 54 for 21-32km, and Rs 64 for beyond 32km, according to NDTV. Ticket prices for Sunday and national holidays will be different from the regular ones. DMRC will charge Rs 11 for 0-2km, Rs 11 for 2-5km, Rs 21 for 5-12km, Rs 32 for 12-21km, Rs 43 for 21-32km and Rs 54 for more than 32km.

Distance (in KMs) Weekdays (Mon–Sat) Sundays & National Holidays Time Limit (in Minutes)

0 – 2 ₹11 ₹11 65

2 – 5 ₹21 ₹11 —

5 – 12 ₹32 ₹21 —

12 – 21 ₹43 ₹32 100

21 – 32 ₹54 ₹43 180

More than 32 ₹64 ₹54 —

Delhi Metro commuters react after for ticket price hike announced by DMRC on X. Some argue to increase services and frequency.

Please improve your frequency and responsibilities in Mandi House Badarpur route. Yesterday waiting time was 8 mnt that ended in 30 mnt. When started it halted 10 mnts at least at 4 sts. Be responsible. Don't fool PPL. Why should u keep halting when crowded — Rabindra Chauhan (@rabindrachauh) August 25, 2025

"Please improve your frequency and responsibilities in Mandi House Badarpur route. Yesterday waiting time was 8 mnt that ended in 30 mnt. When started it halted 10 mnts at least at 4 sts. Be responsible. Don't fool PPL. Why should u keep halting when crowded," an X users wrote.

A Festival Gift to the Public by the Government.



कितने प्राइवेट सर्विस करने वाले हैं जिनकी 5 साल से सैलरी नहीं बड़ी, कृपया ट्वीट करें, मेरी तो नहीं बड़ी । — Sanju Baba (@SanjayAgga64674) August 25, 2025

Also Read | Delhi CM attack case deepens; police arrest Rajesh’s associate Tahseen in alleged murder plot.

Another X user wrote this is the festival gift to public from government. "A Festival Gift to the Public by the Government. How many private service providers are there whose salary hasn't increased in 5 years, please tweet, mine hasn't increased."

"I travel on a daily basis and pay two way fare still me and so people face issues in metro after paying fare like No seat availability, so much rush on peak hours. If @OfficialDMRC can't provide seat for people than why increased fare, fear should be same as before," an X user wrote.