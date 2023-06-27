Self-baggage drop facility now at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 27 : In a bid to enhance efficiency and seamless travel for passengers, the GMR Hyderabad International Airport has introduced the self-baggage drop facility near the entry gate number-9, an official statement said.

The airport has installed eight fully automated self-baggage machines. These machines are equipped with scanners, scales and sensors enabling passengers to complete their baggage check-in facility in 45-60 seconds, the GHIAL said in a release on Monday.

Passengers can approach a self-check-in kiosk to print their boarding pass. At the kiosk, they can select the baggage option, provide all the necessary details and print the bag tag.

Post baggage tagging, passengers can proceed to the self-bag drop unit where they place the baggage on the conveyor belt and scan the barcode on their boarding pass to initiate the process. The unit performs a check on the baggage and if everything is in order, it processes the bag and sends a confirmation to the airline, the release said.

In case the baggage does not meet the required criteria, the unit rejects it and a check-in agent steps in to help. In case of excess baggage, the passenger will have to approach the baggage counter of the airline.

Speaking about the new service, Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GHIAL said, "We are happy to add another convenience of the new self-baggage facility for passengers transiting through the Hyderabad airport. This will further ease travel and enhance their travel experience. The technology integration of the self-bag drop and check-in process makes travel faster and simpler. As we continue to invest in new-age technologies, we remain committed to providing a delightful travel experience for all our passengers."

