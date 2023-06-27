Our plan to establish cutting-edge health education ecosystem will help in creating new health economy: Assam CM

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 27 : Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the government's plan to establish a "cutting-edge health education ecosystem" will ensure accessible healthcare and abundant job opportunities to create a new health economy in the state.

His remarks came while addressing the third convocation of Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati, where 815 students were awarded degrees of commendation.

"Our ambitious plan to establish a cutting-edge health education ecosystem will ensure accessible healthcare and abundant job opportunities to create a New Health Economy. At the third convocation of the Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences, we witnessed this transformative vision unfold," he said.

He said that in the last two decades, health education in the state has undergone a transformative change, and the establishment of Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences has given new momentum to health education.

Reminiscing his days when he was the Education Minister of the state, the Chief Minister said that there were only three medical colleges with one dental college and one nursing college. These five institutions were rendering health education to the youth of the state. However, in the following years, the academic landscape of the state witnessed a vast change. With the improvement of the infrastructure of medical education apart from intake capacities into the medical colleges, new opportunities for jobs were created. This positive change took new momentum in the year 2015.

Sarma said that at present the number of medical colleges in Assam rose to 12. He said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the people of the state felt the need for more ICU beds, the State government took a decision to set up medical colleges and hospitals in every district.

He said that taking responsibility for the people of the state, the government has taken a decision to increase the number of medical colleges and hospitals to 25.

He also said that in order to transform Assam into a hub of medical education in South East Asian nations, the State government has increased the number of MBBS seats from 350 to 1500.

Moreover, in post-graduation also, the number of seats has risen to 722.

He also said that considering the needs, in every medical college, one BSc. Nursing will be set up.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has taken several steps with regard to the introduction of new courses, as he appealed to the Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences to take a crucial role in this regard.

Talking about digitization and its role in delivering cutting-edge health care, the Chief Minister asked the university authority to take steps for digital application.

Synchronizing with the event, Chief Minister Sarma felicitated veteran doctors Dulal Chandra Borkataky, and Alaka Goswami on behalf of Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta, Principal Secretary Health and Family Welfare Department Avinash Joshi, Commissioner and Secretary Medical Education and Research Siddharth Singh, VC Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences Dr Dhruba Jyoti Bora, Director of Medical Education Dr Anup Barman, and hosts of others were present on the occasion.

