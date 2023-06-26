"Make it as quick as possible," says Red Bull F1 technical director Pierre Wache

Styria [Austria], June 26 : Oracle Red Bull Racing F1 team have been dominant since the start of the season. Their drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have been producing great results for the team. Ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, Red Bull's technical director Pierre Wache said, make a car as quick as possible.

The Red Bull F1 team is currently leading the Constructors' Championship with 321 points. Behind them are Mercedes with 167 points and in the third position is Aston Martin with 154 points.

In the Driver's Championship Max Verstappen is leading with 195 points and in the second position is his teammate Sergio Perez with 126 points. In the third position is Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso with 117 points.

According to the official website of Sky Sports, Red Bull's technical director Pierre Wache said, "Honestly, I think when you make the car, you try to make it as quick as possible. As quick a car as possible and after, the success is also depending not only on you but also on others. Then yeah, the difference is bigger than what we expected."

When asked about the strengths of the car, he said, "The efficiency, I would say. On different tracks, we are able to produce downforce without massive drag. That I think is the main strength."

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Red Bull's technical director Pierre Wache said, "The floor is clearly a big part of the development. As you can see, even on the side pods there is plenty of detail that has an importance in the full performance, and I think it is an overall optimisation of what we did between last year and this year."

He added, "Clearly the floor detail shows that we are working hard on all this detail to make the car as best we can. Our aerodynamic department is doing a fantastic job."

While concluding he said, "It's obviously a team effort, we've all been working hard at it. We've got a good team, got dedicated people on things for a long time and you can come up with some creative solutions."

