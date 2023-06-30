Ashadhi Ekadashi celebration at Shamit School
Published: June 30, 2023
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Shamit School celebrated Ashadhi Ekadashi with great enthusiasm. Students shared the importance and way of celebration of the festival. The enthusiasm and cheer of celebration was all around the arena. The viewers also took active participation by answering all the questions asked to them at the end of the event.