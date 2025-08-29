Gauri Pujan 2025: Complete Naivedya list and Must-Have Items in Plate for Goddess Gauri

Gauri Pujan is done on 6 days after arrival of lord Ganesha. They stay for three days in house and on 8th day Gauri's are immersed in water. This year Gauri Agaman is on August 31st and on September 1st Gauri will have a traditional meal at home and next day is Gauri Visarjan. It is said that Gauri brings her sister with her. Therefore, some houses have two Gaurai' s, while others have only one Gauri.

According to each person's custom, Gauri is worshipped in different ways in every place. Next day, there is a meal for Gauri. Traditional meal is served as a nevidya. Let's understand what should be in our meal plate.

Traditional Items for Nevidya Plate:

Cooked Rice – Plain rice or ghee-mixed rice.

Puran Poli – A must-have sweet item in Maharashtra for Gauri and Ganpati Pujan.

Khir – A sweet made of milk, sugar, and rice/semolina.

Vegetable Dishes– Seasonal sabzis, especially made without onion and garlic.

Fried items – Savoury fried items, depending on local tradition.

Fruits – Banana, coconut, apple, pomegranate, guava, etc.

Coconut – Often kept whole or broken as an offering.

Paan, Supari & Haldi-Kumkum – Essential for traditional puja.

Panchamrut – Mixture of milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey.

Other Sweets – Modak, ladoo, or any homemade delicacies.

Symbolic Offerings:

Haldi (Turmeric) & Kumkum – Sign of auspiciousness.

Flowers and Durva Grass – Offered to the Devi.

Naivedya with Tulsi leaf (if permissible in family tradition).

