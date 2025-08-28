Gauri Pujan 2025: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, and Method of Welcoming Gauri at Home During Ganeshotsav

After arrival of Ganpati Bappa, in many house people do Gauri Sthapana. On 5th day of Ganpati Gauri comes to visit Ganpati and stays for three days. Gauri is invoked on the Anuradha Nakshatra. It is believed that Gauri brings her sister with her. Therefore, some houses have two Gaurais, while others have only one Gauri. According to each person's custom, Gauri is worshipped in different ways in every place. Next day, there is a meal for Gauri. Traditional meal is served as a nevidya. Let's see what is the correct method of welcoming Gauri. What is said when welcoming Gauri into the house. Let's find out in detail about the auspicious time.

Auspicious time for welcoming Gauri

Gauri will be visiting our house for three days. The first day involves inviting Gauri into the home, followed by Gauri Puja on the second day, which includes a worship ceremony and the offering of Haldi Kunkwa. On the third day, the Gauri Visarjan (immersion) ceremony will take place.

This year, Gauri will arrive on Sunday, August 31. You can do Gauri Puja from 5:25 pm to 10:25 pm. To welcome gauri fill the plate with wheat, take an idol of Ganesha or betel nut, place a blouse on Gauri's head, place leaf leaves in front of her, keep bangles, mangalsutra and other decorative items, carry turmeric and saffron

How to perform Gauri Puja

Place Gauri on a plate near Tulsi and draw a rangoli around it. Prepare the aarti plate. Invite the women of the house and five married women from outside to worship Gauri, offering turmeric, kunkwa, and Akshata. Offer milk and sugar to Gauri and worship Tulsi. Draw Lakshmi's footsteps in the rangoli at the door. Decorate Tulsi with a rangoli. Bring Gauri into the house, carrying water mixed with kunkwa in a plate. A housemaid spreads her kunkwa-covered hand from Tulsi to Gauri's designated spot. The woman carrying Gauri should cross the threshold with a measure of grain. As they bring Gauri inside, they should interact pleasantly.

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar With Wife and Son Arjun Visit MNS Chief Raj Thackeray's Residence for Ganpati Darshan

What is said when Gauri is brought into the house?

One person says, "Gauri has come with what feet," then another says, "Dhanandhyaya has come with what feet," again one person says, "Gauri has come with what feet," then another person replies, "Dhansampada has come with what feet," "Gauri It is said that the vegetable with the tail is considered sacred. However, if you do not get the tail, you should offer any leafy vegetable and bread to Gauri.