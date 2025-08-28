Sachin Tendulkar With Wife and Son Arjun Visit MNS Chief Raj Thackeray's Residence for Ganpati Darshan

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, his wife Ajali Tendulkar, and son Arjun Tendulkar visited Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's residence in Mumbai for Ganpati Darshan on Thursday, August 28, amid the ongoing Ganeshotsav.

The Master Blaster and his son Arjun were seen wearing navy blue designer kurtas, while his wife Anjali wore a printed red saree. The Tendulkar family was seen posing with Raj Thackeray and his wife Sharmila Thackeray in front of the Ganpati idol at Shivtirth, located in Shivaji Park area of Dadar in Mumbai.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, along with his family, visited MNS chief Raj Thackeray's residence for Ganpati Darshan



Meanwhile, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, the two estranged Thackeray brothers met on Wednesday. Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray visited a Raj Thackeray resident to seek Lord Ganesha's blessing amid talks of an alliance between MNS and Shiv Sena UBT in the upcoming BMC elections.

Earlier on July 27, Raj visited Matoshree in Bandra to greet Uddhav on his 65th birthday and invited him to his Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. A photo of the cousins against the backdrop of late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray soon went viral.