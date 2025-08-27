Uddhav Thackeray and Family Arrive at Raj Thackeray’s Residence on Ganesh Chaturthi

For the past few days, there has been speculation about an alliance between the Thackeray brothers. Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray arrived at Raj Thackeray’s residence, Shivtirth, on Wednesday, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025. He was accompanied by his wife Rashmi Thackeray and son Aaditya Thackeray. With Lord Ganesha's arrival at Raj Thackeray’s home, Uddhav Thackeray and his family visited to seek Ganpati’s blessings.

There is a buzz that the Thackeray brothers may come together for the upcoming local body elections in Maharashtra and the BMC elections. It is said that political equations will change if the two brothers unite, setting aside their differences.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, along with his family, arrives at MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s residence to offer prayers to Lord Ganesh pic.twitter.com/vcrffIxHJG — IANS (@ians_india) August 27, 2025

It is being speculated that their coming together will have an impact on the municipal corporations of Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Thane and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, among others. Both brothers have indicated that they are growing closer as a family before joining hands in politics. They were recently seen chatting at a family function.

Earlier on July 27, Raj Thackeray visited Matoshree on the occasion of Uddhav Thackeray's birthday. At that time, Uddhav and Raj held a discussion in the room of late Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray, reminiscing about old memories. A month later, Uddhav Thackeray visited Raj’s residence after 22 years. Although the visit was on the occasion of seeking blessings of Bappa at Raj’s home, it is being said that this meeting will further strengthen the bond between the two families.