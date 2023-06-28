Sambhaji Bhide sparks controversy with dress code demand in Pandharpur

Sambhaji Bhide has been consistently making headlines due to his controversial statements. His remarks often spark a flurry of accusations and counter-accusations. Following his controversial statement on Independence Day, Bhide has now offered peculiar advice to the warkaris (devotees) of Pandharpur. He suggested that warkaris participating in the Ashadhi Yatra should wear a dhoti before entering the Vitthal temple. Furthermore, Bhide has called for the implementation of a dress code in Pandharpur.

Sambhaji Bhide's call for implementing a dress code in Pandharpur, following the recent controversy surrounding the attire at the Tuljapur temple, is expected to ignite a fresh debate in the state. Bhide expressed his demand during a media interaction after his visit to Pandharpur today.

Sambhaji Bhide stated, "I want to convey to saints, mahants, and warkaris that they should not come to Pandharpur wearing pants, and they should also refrain from entering the Vitthal temple.” Sambhaji Bhide emphasized that devotees participating in the Warkari pilgrimage and visiting the Vitthal temple should only wear a dhoti. Bhide highlighted that the dhoti is the traditional attire of all saints and mahants, whereas pants are considered a British costume. Therefore, it is important for warkari devotees to uphold our cultural values when coming to Pandharpur and visiting the temple. Additionally, Sambhaji Bhide has urged for the immediate implementation of a dress code in Pandharpur, ensuring that pilgrims do not wear pant-shirts during the pilgrimage.