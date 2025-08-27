Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Khetwadi Ganpati Idol in Mumbai Themed on Operation Sindoor (Watch Video)

As Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 began and Ganpati idols were gaining popularity for their blend of tradition, artistry, and eco-consciousness. The Khetwadi area in Mumbai is famous for huge Ganpati idols. This year, Khetwadi Sarojini Ganesh Utsav Mandal has installed a 32-foot Ganesh idol themed on Mission Sindoor on Ganesh Chaturthi to honour the Indian Armed Forces.

Secretary of Mandal Vinayak Ghadse said that the theme is Mission Sindoor to honour and pay tribute to successful military operations. Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis argued that Ganesh mandalas should adopt the theme of Operation Sindoor in their Ganpati decorations during the Ganeshotsav festival.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On Ganesh Chaturthi this year, Ganpati Bappa in Khetwadi was themed on Operation Sindoor



Secretary of mandal, Vinayak Ghadse says, "This year, our mandal, Khetwadi Fourth Crosslane, Sarojini Ganesh Utsav Mandal, presented a 32-foot Ganesh idol... This year,… pic.twitter.com/I7ygboMhMF — IANS (@ians_india) August 27, 2025

The Sarojini Ganesh Utsav Mandal Secretary Ghadse said, "This year, our mandal, Khetwadi Fourth Crosslane, Sarojini Ganesh Utsav Mandal, presented a 32-foot Ganesh idol... This year, we themed the idol on Mission Sindoor to honor India’s defense forces’ successful operations."

Ghadse state fighter jets used during Operation Sindoor were used in the theme. Sudarshan Chakra, an air-defence grid used in the military operation against Pakistan, was held by the 32-foot Ganpati idol, and a bowl of sindoor was also in the other hand.

Meanwhile, Khetwadi’s famous Ganesh idol, Khetwadicha Raja, has always been a center of attraction and draws major devotees. It is known for its beautiful decorations and artisan skill and has a history of over half a century.