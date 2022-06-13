Gin-infused concoctions

New Delhi, June 13 The country is currently undergoing a Gin renaissance, with the spirit enticing everyone from the most casual spirits consumer to the most ardent whisky consumer and everyone in between.

Yangdup Lama, leading mixologist and Head of Product, Jimmy's Cocktails, said: "Given how rapidly younger consumers are adopting the global culture, Gin has become a key component of the drinking culture in India. Gin has made its way not only into the liquor cabinet, but also into key cultural moments such as concerts, food festivals, and even standalone Gin festivals where entertainment is a secondary attraction. We've been to these events and witnessed consumers of all ages enjoying a variety of Gins and Cocktails, and we believe this is just the beginning."

Pernod Ricard India and Jimmy's Cocktails present delectable cocktails for all connoisseurs to add zest to their celebration.

SUMMER GIN PUNCH

Ingredients:

60 ml gin/vodka/rum

90 ml Jimmy's Gin Cherry Sour mix

10 ml Maple Syrup

10 ml Fresh Lime juice

How to mix:

In a shaker glass filled with ice, pour the above ingredients and shake well.

Strain into a tall glass filled with ice and garnish with glazed cherries.

MANGO CHILLI

Ingredients:

60 ml Jimmy's Mango Chilli Mix

60 ml Gin

5 ml Caramel Syrup

5 ml Lime Juice

How to mix:

Pour all ingredients into a shaker glass with ice and shake well.

Strain into a tall glass filled with ice.

Garnish with a kit Kat stick.

NEGRONI

Ingredients:

30 ml Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin

30 ml Italian Bitters

30 ml Sweet Vermouth

How to mix:

Stir all ingredients over ice.

Strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass.

FROZEN B&T TWIST

Ingredients:

60 ml Beefeater London Dry Gin

50 ml Tonic

15 ml Lemon Juice

5 ml Sugar Syrup

50 ml Tonic Water

How to mix:

Blend ingredient with ice.

Top with 50 ml tonic water.

Garnish with orange and lemon.

MANGO FRESH

Ingredients:

60 ml Beefeater London Dry Gin

20 ml Lemon Juice

10 ml Sugar Syrup

150 ml Mango Juice

2 dashes Orange Bitters

How to mix:

Blend ingredient with crushed ice.

Garnish with mango wedges.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor