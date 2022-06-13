Gin-infused concoctions
By IANS | Published: June 13, 2022 10:18 AM2022-06-13T10:18:06+5:302022-06-13T10:35:43+5:30
New Delhi, June 13 The country is currently undergoing a Gin renaissance, with the spirit enticing everyone from the most casual spirits consumer to the most ardent whisky consumer and everyone in between.
Yangdup Lama, leading mixologist and Head of Product, Jimmy's Cocktails, said: "Given how rapidly younger consumers are adopting the global culture, Gin has become a key component of the drinking culture in India. Gin has made its way not only into the liquor cabinet, but also into key cultural moments such as concerts, food festivals, and even standalone Gin festivals where entertainment is a secondary attraction. We've been to these events and witnessed consumers of all ages enjoying a variety of Gins and Cocktails, and we believe this is just the beginning."
Pernod Ricard India and Jimmy's Cocktails present delectable cocktails for all connoisseurs to add zest to their celebration.
SUMMER GIN PUNCH
Ingredients:
60 ml gin/vodka/rum
90 ml Jimmy's Gin Cherry Sour mix
10 ml Maple Syrup
10 ml Fresh Lime juice
How to mix:
In a shaker glass filled with ice, pour the above ingredients and shake well.
Strain into a tall glass filled with ice and garnish with glazed cherries.
MANGO CHILLI
Ingredients:
60 ml Jimmy's Mango Chilli Mix
60 ml Gin
5 ml Caramel Syrup
5 ml Lime Juice
How to mix:
Pour all ingredients into a shaker glass with ice and shake well.
Strain into a tall glass filled with ice.
Garnish with a kit Kat stick.
NEGRONI
Ingredients:
30 ml Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin
30 ml Italian Bitters
30 ml Sweet Vermouth
How to mix:
Stir all ingredients over ice.
Strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass.
FROZEN B&T TWIST
Ingredients:
60 ml Beefeater London Dry Gin
50 ml Tonic
15 ml Lemon Juice
5 ml Sugar Syrup
50 ml Tonic Water
How to mix:
Blend ingredient with ice.
Top with 50 ml tonic water.
Garnish with orange and lemon.
MANGO FRESH
Ingredients:
60 ml Beefeater London Dry Gin
20 ml Lemon Juice
10 ml Sugar Syrup
150 ml Mango Juice
2 dashes Orange Bitters
How to mix:
Blend ingredient with crushed ice.
Garnish with mango wedges.
