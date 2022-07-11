Goa’s Cavatina now in the Capital

New Delhi, July 11 Amidst a never-ending sea breeze and on the edge of the glistening ocean, Goa offers some of the best culinary experiences in the country, which one often craves when returning home. The Lodhi is bringing a slice of Goan paradise to the capital this month with an exclusive pop-up by Cavatina, one of India's most celebrated restaurants.

Cavatina is a hidden gem for contemporary Goanfood, showcasing the region's local cuisine rendered with a bit of European love for the modern palate. Chef Avinash Martins created the restaurant by delving deep into a treasure trove of forgotten recipes from the Saraswat and Portuguese communities and presenting them in a reimagined, farm-to-table format.

Black Rice and Activated Charcoal Koyloleo

Chef Martins has worked with Michelin Star Chefs all over the world and has been named one of "India's Top 30 Chefs" by Culinary Culture in 2022. As a Goan of Indo-Portuguese ancestry, his goal has been to preserve Goan cuisine, and at Cavatina, he creates local flavours in an unprecedented way through his inventive approach. Chef Martins offers a fresh take on age-old recipes, striking the right balance between contemporary sensibilities and traditional roots. He believes in using only locally sourced seasonal ingredients to preserve the cultural flavours in their purest form.

Chef Martins has created an exquisite Tapas menu as well as a seven-course culinary journey that encapsulates a variety of Goa's food cultures and transports diners to tropical climes for this pop-up at The Lodhi in New Delhi. The signature menu features a smorgasbord of flavor-packed Goan fare such as Pao De Queso

