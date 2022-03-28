Gudi Padwa 2022: Check out Gudi Padwa date and muhurat

Observed on the first day of the Chaitra month, Gudi Padwa is a festival celebrated in Maharashtra and it marks the reaping of Rabi crops.

Apart from this, Chaitra Navratri and Gudipadva are celebrated on this day. his is the beginning of the new year, so the day of Chaitra Shuddha Pratipada is considered to be an important auspicious day. Gudipadva is also called Pachdi, Ugadi and Samvatsar Padvo. This festival is celebrated in Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh. Know the date, auspicious time and religious significance of Gudipadva.

The phrase “Gudi Padwa” is coined from two words—Gudi meaning Brahma’s flag and Padwa, Padva or Padwa meaning the first day of the bright phase of the moon.

Gudi Padwa will be performed this year on Saturday, April 2nd, 2022.

Gudi Padwa 2022 Partipada Tithi Timings

The Pratipada Tithi begins at 11:53 AM on April 1 and ends at 11:58 AM on April 2



On the other hand, the day of Gudi Padwa is also considered very important in terms of health. Special dishes are prepared on this day. On this day puran poli is prepared.