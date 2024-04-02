Gudi Padwa 2024: Date, Significance, Celebrations and Importance of Marathi New Year, Know Everything About the Festival

Gudi Padwa also known as Marathi New Year a festival celebrated by maharashtrians majorly in Maharashtra and Goa, marking the traditional new year according to the lunisolar calendar. The festival symbolizes various aspects of Hindu mythology and history. It signifies the reaping of Rabi crops and is celebrated as the day of Lord Rama's coronation in Ayodhya after defeating Ravana.

Additionally, Gudi Padwa is linked to the victory of King Shalivahana and the creation of the universe by Lord Brahma. The festival involves hoisting a Gudi, a flag-like structure made of bamboo, silk, and cloth, adorned with flowers, neem leaves, and a copper or silver pot. This act is believed to ward off evil and invite prosperity and good luck into homes. Gudi Padwa is a time for vibrant decorations, street processions, dancing, and enjoying festive delicacies like shrikhand and puran poli. It is a celebration that signifies the triumph of good over evil and is a time for prayers, seeking blessings, and exchanging traditional dishes with loved ones.

Gudi Padwa 2024 Date

This year Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on April 9, festival coincides with the start of the Hindu New Year called Vikram Samvat 2081 and the special Chaitra Navratri. In different places, it's known by different names like Ugadi, Cheti Chand, and Yugadi. This first day of Chaitra brings the start of celebrations.

Gudi Padwa 2024 Shubha Muharat and Tithi

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 08:20 PM on Apr 08, 2024

Pratipada Tithi Ends - 05:00 PM on Apr 09, 2024



On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, a New Year procession is carried out in Dombivli, Thane, and Mumbai's Girgaon. This festival holds major significance in Maharashtrian's all over word.