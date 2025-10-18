Happy Diwali 2025 Messages and Status: Send Greetings, Wishes, and Images to Family & Friends

Diwali, also known as Deepavali is festival filled with colors and lights. People prepare food, wear new clothes and spend time with family and friends. Diwali falls on the 15th day of Kartik in the Hindu lunar calendar, coinciding with the darkest night of the year. In 2025, Diwali will be observed from October 17 2025, and Narkachaturdashi also known as Choti Diwali will be celebrated on October 20. It is a five days of festivities that begin with Dhanteras and conclude with Bhai Dooj.

As the festival approaches, people are actively sharing Diwali wishes, images, and greetings on social media platforms. Here are some Diwali messages that can add warmth to your WhatsApp and Facebook status updates:

Happy Diwali, my love! May this festival bring you endless joy and success.

Wishing you a Diwali filled with love, laughter, and beautiful memories. You are my greatest joy!

May the lights of Diwali illuminate our lives and strengthen our bond. Together, we shine brighter!

To the man who makes every day feel like a celebration, Happy Diwali! Your love is my guiding light.

This Diwali, let’s light a lamp of love and spread the glow of happiness.

May this Diwali usher in new hopes, dreams, and endless prosperity in your life.

Diwali teaches us that hope will always shine brighter than fear and despair.

Diwali is not just a festival but a way of celebrating the true homecoming, welcoming your true self to your mind, body, and soul.