Happy Friendship Day 2025 Wishes: Send Greetings, Messages, Quotes and Images to Friends on WhatsApp on International Friendship Day

Friendship Day 2025 is here to celebrate and a chance to strengthen deep bonds with your best, as well as with your newest friends, whether it's at the office, society, college, school or childhood friends. One of the most awaited International Friendship Days encourages you to reconnect with your old buddies and make your relationship more meaningful and strong.

It is true that friendship is different from all other relations in your life. It can be the most important person or one of the neglected people in your life, but the connections remain real, unlike family. Friends are chosen and often become family, in some cases for a lifetime.

Friendship Day reminds us of those school days where friendship meant something different at that stage, those who became friends remained friends for life, as per the theories and beliefs. In today's digital world, where relationships are more virtual than real, take a moment to connect and talk to your friend by wishing him or her a Happy Friendship Day on the occasion of International Friendship Day 2025.

This day will offer you the perfect opportunity to reconnect with or call back your distant and old friends by sending them greetings, messages, quotes, or you can send just an image to remind them that you have not forgotten on this auspicious occasion. Not sure what to say after a long time? LokmatTimes.com has brought you creative Happy Friendship Day 2025 wishes. Here's the wide range of selection:

Happy Friendship Day 2025 Quotes

"A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out." - Walter Winchell.

"Happy Friendship Day! You're my best friend and worst critic, all rolled into one package."

"True friendship multiplies the good in life and divides its evils." - Baltasar Gracián.

"A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out." - Walter Winchell.

"We’re the kind of friends who’d get caught in trouble, laugh about it, and do it all over again."

"Some friends grow apart with time. Others, like us, just grow weirder together!"

Friendship Day 2025 Images to Share on WhatsApp

No matter how far apart we are, our friendship remains strong and unbreakable. Happy Friendship Day!

"Friendship is the only cement that will ever hold the world together." - Woodrow Wilson.

Our friendship is a treasure that I will always cherish, no matter where life takes us.

To the friend who colors outside the lines of ordinary—thank you for making life a beautiful masterpiece.

"True friendship multiplies the good in life and divides its evils." - Baltasar Gracián.

Happy Friendship Day! You're my best friend and worst critic, all rolled into one package.

"A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out." - Walter Winchell.

Heartfelt Friendship Day Messages

Wishing you a Friendship Day filled with the love and loyalty you always give so freely.

Happy Friendship Day to the one who has seen all my sides and still stayed by my side.

Happy Friendship Day! Life wouldn’t be half as bright without your friendship in it.

Friends like you turn every moment into a memory. Happy Friendship Day.

To the one I can always count on, through storms and sunshine—Happy Friendship Day.