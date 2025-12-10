Harisharan Devgan Performs Holy Pooja at Srikalahasti for Indian Farmers’ Welfare

Harisharan Devgan performing a holy pooja at Sri Kalahasteeswara Swamy Temple, Srikalahasti, seeking blessings for Indian farmers' welfare.

Srikalahasti (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 10: Innovative farmer and philanthropist Mr. Harisharan Devgan, Chairman of Niche Group of Companies, performed a special holy pooja at the world-famous Sri Kalahasteeswara Swamy Temple on Saturday, 6 December 2025, seeking divine blessings for the wellbeing and prosperity of the farming community. The ritual was conducted as per Vaidika traditions and Maha-Vidhi procedures under the guidance of senior temple priests.

The ceremony was carried out with full traditional honours in the presence of Vedic scholars and temple authorities. Several dignitaries attended the sacred ceremony, including the Chief Priest of the temple, NDA State Secretary Dr. B.J. Prasad, Chairman Kotte Sai Prasad, Trust Board Member V. Gurrappa Shetty, Sri Dandi Raghavaiah, and Executive Officer Bapi Reddy. Local MLA Bojjala Sudhir Reddy and Municipal Commissioner M. Ramesh Babu were also present during the prayers.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Harisharan Devgan emphasised the importance of protecting and preserving temples and sacred sites. He noted that people from all walks of life should be able to access such places regardless of social or economic status. He stated, “The system at these religious sites should be organised in such a way that even a common man can visit comfortably.”

The priests offered collective prayers for the good health, stability, and long-term prosperity of farmers across India, highlighting the vital role of agriculture in the nation's progress. Mr. Devgan expressed that the pooja was performed with a heartfelt wish for the strength and wellbeing of every farmer family. The ceremony concluded with traditional blessings and Vedic chanting.

