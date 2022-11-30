New Delhi, Nov 30 With an aim to encourage customers to choose healthier options in order to live a holistic and wholesome existence, Marico's flagship gourmet brand, Saffola FITTIFY launches "Health Ko Rakho FIT-FIT-FITTIFY" campaign with actress Janhvi Kapoor.

The actress who is named as the new face of the company for their healthy Peanut Butters and The Perfekt Gummies will play a crucial role in FITTIFY's mission to reach a wider audience and inspire more people to lead healthier lives.

Sharing her thoughts on the announcement, brand ambassador Janhvi Kapoor said, "I am ecstatic to embark on this new journey with Saffola FITTIFY to encourage everyone to prioritize fitness and nutrition. Being a fitness enthusiast and a true foodie, both trust and taste is very important to me. Saffola is a brand that is trusted by millions of Ind and I love that Saffola FITTIFY Peanut Butters and Saffola FITTIFY The Perfekt Gummies offer an array of products that are enriched with nutritional ingredients which also taste great. Through this association, I look forward to inspiring more people to lead a healthier lifestyle."

"We are delighted to welcome Janhvi Kapoor to the Saffola FITTIFY family. Being an advocate of fitness and a healthy lifestyle, Janhvi perfectly resonates with FITTIFY's core values and ambition to fortify a sustainable and accessible nutrition journey for consumers. Together, we are optimistic to ignite a revolution of health consciousness for a better, stronger, healthier tomorrow," added Sanjay Mishra, COO-India and CEO of New Business, Marico India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor