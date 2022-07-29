Here comes the bride

New Delhi, July 29 Designers Suneet Varma and Dolly J showcased their collections on Day 6 of the FDCI India Couture Week 2022 in Association with Lotus Make-up.

Industry favourite Suneet Varma presented a sparkling collection of Indian ensembles titled 'Sitara'. The collection was an eclectic mix of modern glamour in traditional styles. Glamorous sequin saris featured sexy blouses and contemporary silhouettes were replete with traditional floral motifs true to the designer's signature style.

The collection embraced the romance of traditional Indian couture, with a hint of seduction, being both whimsical and stylish, demure and magnificent.

The mix of traditional motifs with abstract embroidery made for feminine, romantic ensembles for the modern woman.

Focusing entirely on bridal wear, designer Dolly J's collection featured voluminous lehengas in shades of red and gold. Made for the Indian bride, Meraki, was inspired by the depth of tranquility which the designer views as the foundation for growth and progress. With golden hues, fluid textures and dramatic cascades spangled with motifs of change, the collection was a tribute to the period of introspection which lies at the heart of creation.

Shilpa Shetty closed the show for the designer dressed in a lehenga-gown which showed of the actresses's sexy figure.

