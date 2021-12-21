New Delhi, Dec 21 Skincare enthusiasts, get ready to elevate your skincare routine as Nourish Mantra announces their all-new range of 5 face serums. Thoughtfully curated with natural and vegan ingredients these serums make your skincare ritual a nourishing one. Nourish Mantra serums target skincare issues like acne, ageing, pigmentation, dryness and dullness. The serum range includes- Youth Restoration Serum, Exfoliating Serum, Bluelight Repair Serum, Acne Clarifying Serum and Glow Serum. These serums are perfectly made to nourish, protect, hydrate and make your skin feel youthful like never before!

In the words of Ritika Jayaswal, Founder and CEO, Nourish Mantra: "We now introduce a new range of powerful, high-performing serums for all those who seek targeted solutions. These gender-neutral serums infuse advanced scientific formulations into everyday skincare to tackle modern-day skin issues. Marking our entry into the arena of serums after several years of planning and research, we hope it will delight the users with its performance."

The all-new face serums have 5 variants:

Youth Restoration Serum: Enriched with a powerful combination of Bakuchiol Seed Oil, Retinol and Hyaluronic Acid, this anti-ageing serum is a wondrous journey to younger and glowing skin. It is suitable for all skin types and has a lightweight texture. It keeps your skin looking younger and reduces the impact of environmental exposure.

Exfoliating Serum: Gentle yet effective, the Exfoliating Serum is all you need to rejuvenate your skin and glow with an even skin tone. This serum is formulated with eight potent AHA's that help control excess oil and sebum production. The presence of natural ingredients like Thanaka Wood Powder, Papaya Extract and Lemon Juice helps in getting rid of dead skin cells keeping the skin moist with a blemish-free complexion. The serum acts as a great exfoliator and has a lightweight texture. Suitable for all skin types.

Bluelight Repair Serum: Our skin is highly exposed to screens, pollution and sun rays these days. The all-new Anti-Photoaging Serum helps protect the skin from all these and also works wonders in repairing and rejuvenating the skin. The serum comes with the advantage of repairing the damage caused by environmental factors and gives a brighter-looking skin, free from dark spots, scars, and hyperpigmentation. Suitable for all skin types this serum has a very lightweight gel-based texture. Its ingredients have been clinically tested to increase dermal density by 38 per cent and decrease skin water loss by 67 per cent if used religiously for 28 days.

Acne Clarifying Serum: Nourish Mantra's Acne Clarifying Serum is the ideal solution for clear & smooth skin. Blended with modern science & natural ingredients it balances the skin's natural sebum level, reduces inflammation and acne marks, and restores its elasticity. The serum easily absorbs oily skin as well and goes deep to reduce sebum secretion, reduces acne scars and prevents future breakouts. The revitalizing formula leaves the skin nourished and moisturized without feeling greasy.

Glow Serum: Who doesn't wish for their skin to look less tired and dull? This Glow Serum helps your face get a radiance boost. Potent ingredients like Kakadu Plum Extracts, Ascorbic Acid and Hyaluronic Acid work wonderfully to produce collagen which in turn brightens the dull, damaged and pigmented skin. The ingredients in this serum have been clinically tested to increase skin hydration by 17% for up to 48 hours after one single application. Put together with natural & modern ingredients this lightweight serum hydrates and revitalizes your skin.

Nourish Mantra's revitalising serums are suitable for all skin types and are 100 per cent vegan, cruelty-free and paraben-free. These products are available within the price range of 1400 INR at www.nourishmantra.in

