High stress during pregnancy can lead to complications

New Delhi, May 10 It is common for an expectant mother to feel stressed about pregnancy, especially those who are pregnant for the first time. It can bring up a range of emotions and anxieties. Being concerned about having a healthy pregnancy is not a bad thing because it can push people to take action in the face of new challenges.

However, when the stress becomes too overwhelming, it could lead to health problems for the mother and the baby. Hence, it is necessary to consult with your doctor for a smooth and risk-free pregnancy.

Understanding the common causes of stress during pregnancy

Finding out that they are pregnant can be a stressful experience in itself for some women. Stress arises mostly in unplanned pregnancy. Other factors such as fear of pregnancy loss, fear of labour and delivery, financial problems, uncomfortable physical changes like nausea, tiredness, mood swings, and backaches, miscarriage, and fear of taking care of the baby when the baby is born could lead to stress among pregnant women.

It's important for mothers to keep herself stress free

Maternal stress or anxiety during pregnancy can affect the fetus, causing possible long-term consequences for infant and child development. Chronic stress can affect the mother's health and can cause headaches, problems sleeping, fast breathing, and a racing pulse.

Also, it could lead to preeclampsia, miscarriage, premature birth, and low birth rate. Thus, it is important to look after the mental well-being and take care of the physical health of the mother during pregnancy.

Risks of stress to your baby and pregnancy are;

. Preeclampsia: Research shows that if you already have high blood pressure, you're at greater risk of getting preeclampsia during pregnancy. Preeclampsia is a potentially dangerous pregnancy complication characterised by high blood pressure. It usually begins after 20 weeks of pregnancy in a woman whose blood pressure had been normal. It can lead to complications for both mother and baby.

. Miscarriage: Also known as spontaneous abortion, it can be both physically and emotionally painful. Research shows that women who had major negative life events or psychological stress exposure were twice as likely to have early miscarriages. The stressers of pregnancy can trigger depression in some people. To cope up, people use harmful substances like alcohol, tobacco, and drugs. These can increase the risk of certain pregnancy complications, including miscarriage.

. Preterm birth and low birth rate: Studies show that mothers who experience more stress are more likely to go into labourearly.Stress can increase the chances of having a premature baby

