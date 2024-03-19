Holi 2024: Explore the Diverse Ways Holi Is Celebrated Across Different Places in India

The festival that makes the whole nation colorful is on the 25th of March 2024. The festivities begin many days before the Holi festival. It is one of the most famous and eagerly anticipated Hindu festivals celebrated worldwide with great enthusiasm and fervor. This festival is celebrated in Purnima Tithi in the month of Phalguna. India is a versatile country, and every state has very different ways to celebrate this festival. Here are some customs and traditions which are followed in different states.

Mathura: Lord Krishna has a very different connection with colors and Mathura is one of the famous places associated with Lord Krishna as Bhagwan Shri Krishna was born here. Every year large number of devotes visit this place to celebrate Holi and seek the blessings of Lord Krishna. They come here to visit Dwarkasheesh Temple to offer prayers to Lord Krishna and play Holi with Shri Krishna. Phoolon Ki Holi in Vrindavan: In Vrindavan, Holi is celebrated with flowers popularly known as 'Phoolon Ki Holi'. Tourists come here to visit lord Banke Bihari Temple, celebrate Holi, and have a glimpse of Lord Banke Bihari. Agra's Gulal Holi : Agra is a wonderful place to celebrate Holi with great enthusiasm and fervor. People celebrate by smearing gular on each other and spending time with family, relatives, and friends. Banaras Lathmar Holi: Banaras is renowned for its unique Lathmar Holi, where men are playfully beaten with sticks by women as part of the tradition. People eagerly participate in this festive celebration. Jaipur: celebrates Holi grandly with vibrant processions, cultural programs, and local markets selling colorful Holi merchandise. Shantiniketan Holi: Shantiniketan observes Holi as Basanta Utsav, where people enjoy delicious meals, play Holi with loved ones, and smear each other with gulal and colors. Students dress in saffron clothes, singing and dancing to Tagore's songs. Dol Jatra West Bengal: Dol Jatra is also celebrated in West Bengal with processions of Radha and Krishna idols, a significant part of Bengali tradition. Uttarakhand Khadi Holi: In Uttarakhand, Kumaoni, also known as Khadi Holi, is a significant musical event where locals celebrate by dressing in traditional attire and singing Khari songs in groups. Kumaoni Holi includes various forms like Khari Holi, Mahila Holi, and Baithki Holi, using natural ingredients such as water, ash, and flower extracts. Punjab warrior Holi: Punjab celebrates Hola Mohalla with Nihang Sikhs organizing a warrior Holi festival, showcasing martial arts prowess. Participants shout their hearts out, and though there are no color showers, peasant women decorate walls with murals known as Chowkpoorana. Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand Maharashtra Holika Dahan: During Holika Dahan, people in India build bonfires on the eve of Holi to ward off evil spirits. The Mewar dynasty of Udaipur celebrates this occasion grandly, with a procession from the royal home to the city palace's Manek Chowk. The procession includes elephants and horses in various colors, followed by the royal band. On the same day, an elephant tug of war and elephant dances are part of the festivities.