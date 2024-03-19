Holi 2024: Indian Railways To Run Special Trains To Clear Festival Rush, Check Routes and Schedule

Days ahead of the much awaited Holi celebrations the Central and Western Railways have announced special trains to every nook and corner of the nation to avoid passenger rush. According to the announcements, the CR and WR will run 124 and 130 services, respectively, to the north, south and east regions. Rail passengers are advised to check the complete timetable of each train to plan their journey smoothly . Here's the Complete List



Central Railway Holi Special Trains

Train no. 01105, Pune-Danapur Weekly Superfast Special train (2 trips)

Train no. 01106, Danapur-Pune Weekly Superfast Special train (2 trips)

Train no. 01447, Panvel-Thivim Weekly Special train (4 trips)

Train no,. 01448, Thivim-Panvel Weekly Special train (4 trips)

Train no. 01037, Pune-Kanpur Weekly Superfast Special train (2 trips)

Train no. 01038, Kanpur-Pune Weekly Superfast Special train (2 trips)

Train no. 01053, LTT Mumbai-Banaras Weekly Special train (3 trips)

Train no. 01054, Banaras-LTT Mumbai Weekly Special train (3 trips)

Train no. 01187, LTT Mumbai-Thivim Weekly AC train (3 trips)

Train no. 01188, Thivim-LTT Mumbai Weekly AC train (3 trips)

Train no. 01043, LTT Mumbai-Samastipur Weekly Superfast Special train (2 trips)

Train no. 01044, Samastipur-LTT Mumbai Weekly Superfast Special train (2 trips)

Train no. 01409, LTT Mumbai-Danapur Bi-Weekly Superfast Special train (3 trips)

Train no. 01410, Danapur-LTT Mumbai Bi-Weekly Superfast Special train (3 trips)

Train no. 01045, LTT Mumbai-Prayagraj Weekly Superfast AC Special train (4 trips)

Train no. 01046, Prayagraj-LTT Mumbai Weekly Superfast AC Special train (4 trips)

Train no. 01441, Pune-Sawantwadi Weekly AC Special train (3 trips)

Train no. 01442, Sawantwadi-Pune Weekly AC Special train (3 trips)

Train no. 01443, Panvel-Sawantwadi Weekly AC Special train (3 trips)

Train no. 01444, Sawantwadi-Panvel Weekly AC Special train (3 trips)

Train no. 01123, LTT Mumbai-Gorakhpur Weekly Superfast Special train (3 trips)

Train no. 01124, Gorakhpur-LTT Mumbai Weekly Superfast Special train (3 trips)

Train no. 01445, Pune-Thivim Weekly Special train (4 trips)

Train no. 01446, Thivim-Pune Weekly Special train (4 trips) and more

Western Railway Holi Special Trains

Udhna – Ara – Valsad Unreserved Superfast Special train

Ahmedabad and Danapur holi special train

Surat and Barauni holi special train

Bandra Terminus- Bhagat ki Kothi holi special train

Bandra Terminus- Gorakhpur holi special train

Bandra Terminus- Indore Jn holi special train

Bandra Terminus- Virangana Lakshmibai holi special train

Bandra Terminus- Bikaner holi special train

Bandra Terminus- Udaipur city holi special train

Bandra Terminus- Bhavnagar holi special train

Valsad- Barauni Jn holi special train

Valsad- Malda town holi special train

Valsad- Khatipura holi special train

Valsad- Hisar holi special train

Mumbai Central- Banaras holi special train

Mumbai Central- Delhi S Rohilla holi special train

Mumbai Central- Howrah holi special train

Surat- Karmali holi special train

Surat- Suberdarganj holi special train

Udhana jn- Manglore Jn holi special train

Udhana jn- Barauni holi special train

Udhana jn- Malda Town holi special train and more

Train No. 09097/09098 Udhna – Barauni Unreserved Special Train [2 Trips]

Train No. 09097 Udhna - Barauni Special will depart from Udhna on Thursday, 21st March, 2024 at 11.00 hrs & will reach Barauni at 21.00 hrs, the next day. Similarly, Train No. 09098 Barauni - Udhna Special will depart from Barauni on Friday, 22nd March, 2024 at 23.00 hrs & will arrive Udhna at 10.00 hrs, on Sunday.

Enroute, this train will halt at Chalthan, Bardoli, Nandurbar, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Buxar, Ara, Patliputra and Hajipur station in both directions. This train comprise of General Second Class Coaches.

2. Train No. 09009/09010 Udhna – Samastipur Unreserved Special Train [2 Trips]

Train No. 09009 Udhna - Samastipur Special will depart from Udhna on Friday, 22nd March, 2024 at 22.10 hrs & will reach Samastipur at 05.30 hrs, on Sunday. Similarly, Train No. 09010 Samastipur - Udhna Special will depart from Samastipur on Sunday, 24th March, 2024 at 07.30 hrs & will arrive Udhna at 17.00 hrs, on Monday. Enroute, this train will halt at Chalthan, Bardoli, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patliputra, Sonpur, Hajipur and Muzaffarpur station in both directions. This train comprise of General Second Class Coaches