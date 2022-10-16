How and when do you know if menopause has set in?

New Delhi, Oct 16 Menopause is a natural biological process that marks the end of the menstrual cycle. If a woman does not menstruate for 12 consecutive periods, she is said to have reached menopause. Generally, women between 40 and 50 years experience menopause; however, it may vary depending on age, race, ethnicity, genetics, and medical conditions. Scientifically, menopause occurs when the ovaries eventually stop releasing eggs and female sex hormone levels deplete, signifying the end of reproductive years for the woman.

Menopause is associated with several physical and psychological manifestations that significantly impact an individual's physical, social, and emotional well-being. A woman nearing menopause starts experiencing the indicative symptoms a few years before menopause, termed the perimenopausal stage. The menopausal symptoms may further extend till post-menopause and may even last life-long.

Menopause Indicators and Diagnosis

Several health conditions and physical characteristics typify menopause which may vary in occurrence, severity, and intensity for every woman. These symptoms signal a reduction in estrogen production and hormonal fluctuations. Menstrual irregularities like skipping periods, disrupted cycles, extended or reduced duration, heavy or less flow, spotting, etc., are the foremost and most prominent indicators of menopause. The menopausal transition can be recognized by experiencing the following symptoms.

Hot flushes - The sudden feeling of warmth spreads over the body, usually most intense over the face, neck, and chest, along with profound sweating.

Night sweats - Hot flashes occurring during the night are generally termed night sweats.

Cold flashes - menopause cold flashes are chills that develop immediately or after a hot flash.

Vaginal dryness - During premenopause, the vagina becomes dry, leading to discomfort during sex.

Urinary incontinence - The loss of bladder control varying from a slight loss of urine after sneezing, coughing, or laughing to frequent urination and even complete inability to control urination.

Insomnia - It is a sleep disorder referring to persistent problems in falling and staying asleep.

Emotional changes - mood swings and emotional distress leading to irritability, anxiety, and mild depression also characterize the onset of menopause.

Physical changes - While nearing menopause, women might feel that their hair and skin become drier and thinner. Some women may gain weight, experiencing more fat around the waist, less muscles, and painful and stiff joints.

Menopause and perimenopause stages may also stimulate:

Breast tenderness.

Worsening of premenstrual syndrome

