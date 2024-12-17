How to Apply Henna in Winter? Precautions to Avoid Colds and Coughs

Applying henna to cover white hair in cold weather can be harmful, as the cold henna paste may lead to colds and coughs. Many people avoid henna during this time for this reason. However, with some precautions, you can apply henna without getting sick. Here are some tips:

How to apply henna in cold weather:

• In winter, apply henna while sitting in the sun, using hot water to prepare the paste. This helps prevent colds.

• If there's no sun due to fog and you need to apply henna urgently, warm the paste in hot water before use to keep your head warm.

• You can also warm the henna in front of a room heater or use a hairdryer to help dry it.

• After the henna dries, wash your hair with normal water instead of hot water to avoid catching a cold.

• Soaking henna in warm water and applying oil is an easy way to stay warm while using it.