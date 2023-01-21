How to experience Jaipur this January

New Delhi, Jan 21 The City of Jaipur, famous for its exquisite architecture and delicious food, has culture embedded deep in its roots. Millions of tourists visit Rajasthan every year and seek out the rich heritage of the Pink City. What's more? It's even more special this time of the year as the Jaipur Literature Festival is in town from the 19th to the 23rd of the month. Known as the 'greatest literary show on Earth,' avid readers from around the world come to Jaipur to be a part of the global literary phenomenon.

If you consider yourself a literary enthusiast, there is no better time than right now to visit Jaipur and attend the Jaipur Literature Festival with a diverse mix of the world's greatest writers, thinkers, humanitar, politic, business leaders, and entertainers on one stage to champion the freedom to expression and engage in thoughtful debates and dialogues. Explore the city, immerse yourself in the culture, and interact with the locals as you savour and bask in the rich literature on offer. Airbnb guides you through a curated list of amazing properties and experiences that you can book to ensure your time in Jaipur is more than memorable.

Shades of Summer: This cosy 3-bedroom apartment is situated just 25-30 minutes away from the festival venue and is one of the best-looking homestays you can book in Jaipur. With modern furniture and vibrant colours that retain an old-world charm, this spacious property is a great place for you to relax and unwind after a long day of debate and discussion.

Shades of Winter: A classy apartment complete with its chic decorated spaces, this Airbnb home with its 3 bedrooms comes with a gorgeous terrace that is just right for catching the Jaipur sunrise before you embark on a day of adventure. With plenty of room to move around, an outdoor dining area, and a huge common area, this property is perfect if you're planning to visit Jaipur with your loved ones.

3 BHK with a Private Garden: A plush, luxurious 3BHK home with colonial decor and American furniture, this Airbnb is a bespoke property situated in a bustling neighbourhood. Situated just 15 minutes away from Old Jaipur, it allows you to explore the city and its cultural sights and come back to this Airbnb at the end of the day to take a breather in the home's many comforting rooms.

Winter Garden Studio: The Winter Garden Studio is an artistic and elegant property with mindful corners that are designed with plants, sculptures, and antiques. If you're looking to come back home to a calm and serene house, this is the Airbnb for you! Should you need any more persuasion to book this space, don't forget the private terrace hidden with a canopy of greenery that offers just the right amount of solitude for you to catch up on a great read and enjoy the sun on a winter afternoon.

One Uptown 201: For all solo travellers, this chic and modern 1-bedroom apartment is located in the heart of Jaipur and is an absolute no-brainer for anyone looking to immerse themselves in the city. Its retro style decor and vibrant colour palate coupled with its proximity to the Jaipur Literature Festival venue make it the one Airbnb you can't miss out on booking.

Hidden Gems of Pink City & Jaipur Hand Block Printing: What other way to experience the true beauty of Jaipur than to take a tour of the city, guided by a local! Book this experience, if you want to visit and hear the stories behind a set of handpicked cultural and historical gems in the city including royal heritage sights, spice markets, and how modernity intersects with an era of the time gone by. You can also take a stab at traditional hand block painting while on the experience, and truly be part of Jaipur's artisanal crafts and handloom charm that it is so well known for.

Food Tour - Eat Like a Local: If you've always wanted to explore Jaipur's vibrant food scene but aren't sure where and how to begin, this Airbnb experience will take you straight into eight of the city's best street stands. There's no better bridge to culture and new land, than its food, and this experience hosted by a local does exactly that. Make your way to hideouts that are sure to satiate the hungriest of minds and bellies with soul food and stories after a bustling day of conversation.

Hands-on Blue Pottery Of Jaipur: Hosted by a father-daughter duo, this experience will bring you into a world of art practiced and crafted only in Jaipur. Book your spot to learn about Blue Pottery of Jaipur, a tradition that has been meticulously preserved through the ages. Let your creative spirit and instinct take free reign as you learn a new skill.

