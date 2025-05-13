How to Get Rid of Thyroid Problems Naturally: Try This Easy Neck Exercise

Hormonal imbalances, often linked to lifestyle changes, can trigger early onset diseases like thyroid disorders. These disorders, sometimes genetic, manifest as either hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism. Management includes prescribed medication and regular exercise. For those short on time, consider these quick and easy 5-7 minute seated exercises.

What measures should be taken to control thyroid problems?

Regardless of any type of thyroid problem, be it hyper or hypo, these exercises can definitely be useful for you, nutritionists have shared information on the Instagram page nutrilicious.byritajain. Let's see what exercises they suggested..

1. To do the first exercise, sit on the floor with your thighs. Raise your head and look at the sky. Place both your palms behind your back and lean them on the ground and make a sound with your mouth as if you were making a lion's mouth. Do this 5 times.

2. To do the second exercise, lower your head. Place your chin on your neck and apply some pressure and say 'Om'. After this, close your lips and say only the 'M' in 'Om' 5 times.

3. To do the third exercise, raise your head again and look at the ceiling and open and close your mouth. Do this about 10 times.

4. After this, lower your head. Press your chin on your neck and make a loud sound with your mouth by sticking out your tongue as if you are making a lion's roar. Do this also 5 times.

5. After this, keep your chin on your neck and do it 8 to 10 times, just like the movements of the throat while swallowing saliva in the mouth.

