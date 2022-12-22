How to Make Chocolate Ganache Cake for Christmas

Christmas is all about decorated homes, nice gifts, good food and delicious desserts. Talking of desserts, a cake is the best option to go for at any given day. Today let us have a look at how to prepare chocolate Ganache Cake for Christmas Chocolate ganache is a 1:1 mixture of chocolate and warm cream. Stirred until smooth, silky, and shiny, ganache is a staple in any baker’s kitchen. It’s not only easy and quick, it’s uniquely versatile. Chocolate ganache can be a filling, dip, spread, frosting, topping, or layer in a cake.

The uses are virtually endless! Place finely chopped chocolate into a heat-proof glass or metal bowl.Heat cream on the stovetop until just simmering. If it’s boiling, the cream is too hot and could separate or even burn the chocolate. Once you see little simmers around the edges, turn off the heat and immediately pour the warm cream over the chocolate.Let the two sit for a few minutes before stirring.Stir until smooth.After you stir the chocolate and warm cream together, use the ganache right away as a fruit dip or drizzle on top of cakes, cupcakes, pound cakes, ice cream, and more. But if you wait about 2 hours and let it cool completely, the ganache can be scooped with a spoon, spread onto desserts, or piped with piping tips.

