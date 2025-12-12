How to Make Crispy Murmure at Home: Traditional Method Explained Step-by-Step

In Indian households, puffed rice, or murmure, is a highly popular snack. It finds its way into breakfast dishes, bhel mixes, ladoos, and even fasting foods. Store-bought puffed rice may be crunchy, but it often contains preservatives, polishing chemicals, or can have traces of husk. Because of this, many people prefer making murmure at home from rice. However, without knowing the correct technique, homemade puffed rice can turn out soft or fail to puff properly. Using a few traditional tricks, even a handful of rice can be transformed into light, crispy puffed rice. Here’s an easy and authentic recipe for perfect homemade murmure.

How is Murmure Made?

To make murmure (puffed rice), rice is first steamed, dried, and then roasted in hot salt or sand. The high temperature causes the moisture in the rice to evaporate, making the grains puff up. This process must be done correctly for the murmure to be light and crunchy.

Ingredients Needed to Make Murmure

Rice – 1 cup (medium-grain or fragrant rice works best)

Salt – 1 cup (for heating)

Water – as required

Sieve / large strainer

Thick-bottomed wok

Step 1 – Soaking the Rice

Wash the rice gently and soak it for 8–10 hours. Soaking ensures that the moisture penetrates each grain, helping the murmure puff better. After soaking, drain the water and keep the rice aside for 20 minutes.

Step 2 – Steaming the Rice

Steam the soaked rice in a steamer or an idli tray over low heat. The grains should become soft but not mushy. This steaming step is the most crucial as it develops the right moisture and texture for the rice to puff properly.

Step 3 – Drying the Rice

After steaming, spread the rice on a large cloth or tray and let it dry completely. All grains must be fully dried, with no damp ones remaining. Sun-dry for 4–5 hours for best results. If sunlight is unavailable, spread the rice and microwave on low heat for 10 minutes to dry.

Step 4 – Heating the Salt

Pour coarse salt into a thick-bottomed wok and heat until it starts releasing a slight smoke. The hot salt ensures that the rice is evenly heated and puffs perfectly.

Step 5 – Roasting the Rice

Add a handful of dried rice to the hot salt and stir quickly with a wooden spoon. Within 2–3 seconds, the grains start puffing. Immediately strain the puffed rice using a sieve. Repeat this process for the remaining rice in batches.

Important Step

After sifting, any residual salt falls into the wok. Once the murmure cools, the leftover salt can be gently removed by hand without difficulty.