How to Prepare Chemical Free Ubtan (Utna) at Home for Holy Bath This Diwali 2025; Know Benefits

On the first day of Diwali which is called Naraka Chaturdashi, people take first holy bath. This year Naraka Chaturdashi falls on October 20, 2025 on Monday. In Hindu culture on this day people apply oil and take a bath with a ayurvedic powder, which is know Utna or Ubtan. In market their are different types of Ubtan avivalble which are filled with chemicals. Today we will tell you how to make the ubtan naturally and chemical free at home.

What is sugandhi? Sugandhi is a poweder made from aromatic and medicinal ingredients like agarwood (an aromatic tree), sandalwood, musk, and saffron. Applying it to the body cleanses the body, brightens the skin, and gives a faint fragrance to the body. Nowadays, ingredients like camphor, bay leaves, rose petals, valerian roots, turmeric, and arjuna tree bark are used while making sugandhi.

Soak these uttans in milk, add a little sesame oil to it and then apply to the body. Rubbing them gently before drying makes the skin soft and clean.

Benefits of applying uttan

The skin does not dry out The turmeric and sesame oil present in the uttan keep the skin soft and retain natural moisture. Brightens the skin Lentil dal removes dead skin cells and brightens the complexion. Removes body hair Rubbing the uttan removes light body hair and makes the skin smooth. Fragrance and freshness

The ingredients of uttan, camphor and rose give the body a light fragrance, which keeps the body and mind fresh.

How to make uttan at home

Lentil dal flour 110 grams Avalkathi 10 grams Sariwa 10 grams Wala 10 grams Nagarmotha 10 grams Jeshtamadh 10 grams Sugandhi Kachora 10 grams Ambehalad 2 grams Tulsi powder 10 grams Manjishta 10 grams Camphor 2 grams

Grind all the ingredients in a mixer and store in an air-tight container. When using uttan, soak it in milk or rose water, add a little sesame oil and apply it to the body. Do not rub the uttan on the face too much, apply it gently. For children, using turmeric, gram flour and milk in the uttan is more gentle and safe.