Hug Day 2024: Know The History And Significance of the Special Day

The sixth day of Valentine’s Week is Hug Day. Beyond all kinds of gifts, a move full of love and belonging makes every lover-girlfriend feel true love. There is a tradition of expressing your love on this day by hugging each other. Couples give hugs on this particular day to express their love and admiration for one another. A warm embrace may provide comfort and delight, as well as express emotions that words cannot.

Make this Embrace Day more memorable by giving your loved one a warm and tight hug that expresses all of your love and affection for them. Hug Day 2024 will be celebrated on Monday, February 12.

On Hug Day, people hug their significant others or crushes to express their love and sincerity for them. Physical language is the most popular form of expressing one's love for someone. When words fail, we can always explain our emotions through physical touch. And a hug always works wonders. A hug from your favourite person can make you less anxious, heal your broken soul, make you comfortable, and more.

What can you gift on Hug Day?

Apart from giving your partner or crush a hug, you can send meaningful gifts or prepare grand surprises for them. You can write a heartfelt letter, make a handmade greeting card, whip up a cake, prepare a bouquet, assorted handmade chocolates, prepare your favourite dishes, and more.

Different types of hugs and their meanings

On Hug Day, check out ways to decode how you feel about the one you’re hugging.