IKEA India launches live streaming shopping experience

New Delhi, Oct 12 Live from IKEA, is a series of live episodes in which customers can engage with home furnishing experts for ideas and inspiration to live a better life at home. While watching the live-streaming sessions, viewers can also shop for the products displayed.

Commenting on this, Erik Jan Middelhoven, Acting Country Commercial Manager, IKEA India said, "India is a digital-first country, and we want to reach out to the many people to become more accessible and showcase the brand's range of products to enable a better life at home. We are excited to introduce the concept of 'Live from IKEA', that takes the overall customer experience to a new level. IKEA wants to become a part of your celebrations at home and, our live-streaming session will provide the viewers with innovative ideas and solutions to give their homes a festive makeover".

The brand is leveraging technology to inform and educate the many people about how IKEA's diverse range of well-designed, high-quality, accessible, affordable, and environmentally friendly home furnishing products and solutions can help customers live a better Life at Home. The 'Live from IKEA' platform will allow many people in India to learn about ideas and home furnishing solutions, ask home furnishing experts via the chat box, and shop IKEA's product range showcased during the session. The archived version of the live stream can always be viewed by returning to the page.

