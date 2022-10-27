India Fashion Awards joins hands with India Craft Week

New Delhi, Oct 27 Fashion companies all across the world have worked with highly trained Indian artisans for their expertise for many years, and they have honoured and respected them. The artisan community in India has yet to reach financial security. The World Crafts Council - International and Asia-Pacific Region has partnered with India Craft Week to encourage the rich tradition of Indian artists while promoting sustainability and fashion in craft. The India Fashion Awards and India Crafts Week organised a unique symposium named "Crafts in Fashion" as part of ICW2022 on October 22, 2022, at NSIC, Okhla, New Delhi.

Sanjay Nigam, fashion entrepreneur, mentor, and founder of IFA, Show director's night, and Fashion Entrepreneur Fund, among other organisations, Aditi Shrivastava, president of Pearl Academy, and Manish Tripathi, the man behind the largest mask project in the history of the world, were among the symposium's speakers. The symposium's moderator was Prof. Somesh Singh, founder of Craft Village, fashion designer, and former director of the Institute of Apparel Management at the Ministry of Textiles. Prof. Somesh Singh is well-known for designing the uniforms for the Gujarat Police.

Sanjay Nigam, Founder, India Fashion Awards said, "There has been a sharp rise in conscious consumerism, ethical fashion influencers, and fashion brands aiming to integrate sustainable practices in their supply chains and brand language. With the same mindfulness and vision, India fashion Awards for its third edition has inculcated the concept of sustainability as its underlined theme for the event. From the concept of decor to using conscious production practices, India Fashion Awards is representing the cultures and traditions of India for its third edition. We are delighted to collaborate with India Craft Week and curate "Crafts in Fashion" at the ICW2022. This symposium will bring into the limelight the dire need to heavily support Indian artisans and promote sustainability and fashion in Craft."

Manish Tripathi said "While environment and economic pillars of sustainability make a common reference in fashion conversations, cultural sustainability is not discussed as much. Cultural sustainability is built on the principle of preserving cultural knowledge and sharing traditional cultural expressions through the integration of indigenous craftsmanship in modern fashion supply chains. We are focusing on training weavers, helping them earn a lifestyle with Design Pathshala Campaign and an effort to create sustainability in villages."

Aditi Srivastavava, President, Pearl Academy added "Fashion is just a medium, everything is craft, it is an expression of heritage and culture, representing where you come from. Sustainability is in India's genes and together we Ind can make 'Sustainability in Fashion trending' across the globe."

India Fashion Awards were created to honour "the unsung heroes of the fashion business" and to provide a venue for the celebration of fashion by Sanjay Nigam, one of the most well-known fashion entrepreneurs, mentors, and investors in the nation.

The World Crafts Council International and the Asia-Pacific Region promote India Craft Week

