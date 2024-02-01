Indian Coast Guard Day 2024: ICG Releases Video on Occasion of 48th Raising Day; Know Date, History and Significance

In commemoration of its 48th Raising Day, the Indian Coast Guard released a captivating video showcasing its prowess, techniques, and unwavering commitment to securing maritime boundaries and ensuring maritime safety. This poignant gesture not only celebrates the achievements of the Indian Coast Guard but also highlights its pivotal role in safeguarding India's maritime interests.

The Indian Coast Guard, the maritime security force of India, celebrates its Raising Day on February 1 every year. This occasion, known as Indian Coast Guard Day, commemorates the establishment of the force and highlights its invaluable contributions to safeguarding the nation's maritime interests. As the Indian Coast Guard marks its 48th Raising Day in 2024, it is an opportune moment to reflect on its history, significance, and ongoing commitment to maritime security.

Watch Indian Coast Guard in Action:

History:

The Indian Coast Guard traces its roots back to February 1, 1977, when it was officially established as an independent armed force of the Union of India. Its formation was a response to the growing need for a dedicated maritime security agency capable of safeguarding India's vast coastline, protecting its maritime interests, and enforcing maritime law.

Significance:

Indian Coast Guard Day holds significant importance as it honours the dedication, valour, and commitment of the men and women who serve in this elite maritime force. It serves as a reminder of the Coast Guard's crucial role in ensuring the safety and security of India's maritime borders, coastal areas, and exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The Indian Coast Guard plays a multifaceted role, including search and rescue operations, maritime surveillance, pollution response, and maritime law enforcement. Its swift and efficient response to maritime emergencies, natural disasters, and security threats has earned it widespread acclaim and recognition.

Celebrations:

On the occasion of Indian Coast Guard Day 2024, various events and ceremonies are organised across the country to commemorate the achievements and sacrifices of the Coast Guard personnel. These celebrations include parades, award ceremonies, coastal cleanup drives, public awareness campaigns, and community outreach programs.

The Raising Day celebrations also provide an opportunity to showcase the capabilities and achievements of the Indian Coast Guard to the public. It serves as a testament to the Coast Guard's unwavering commitment to maritime safety, security and environmental protection.