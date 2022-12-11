India's Biggest Pet Festival is back after 3 years in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 11 Pet Fed, India's Largest Pet Festival & Holder of the Limca World Record for "Biggest Dog Carnival," is returning with its yearly editions in Bengaluru taking place in November at a much larger, better, and greener scale. The idea is to give all pet lovers the chance to give back a delightful weekend to these innocent beings who provide us a lifetime of joy while requesting nothing in return.

Pet Fed is a three-acre festival ground that hosts a variety of cute and entertaining events, such as Police dog shows connected to the Indian Armed Forces, an international cat show, Pet's Got Talent, a pet fashion show, and more.

Over 400 items and services from the Indian and international pet care industries will be on display to help visitors make better decisions for their furry friends, including a specialised play zone for cats and dogs, respectively, and a separate agility ring for additional activities. Those who want to join Pet Fed to love and celebrate pets but do not own pets are also welcomed to attend the festival.

Speaking on the occasion, Pet Fed founder Akshay Gupta mentioned, "We are thrilled to be back after two years, the pandemic had taken a toll on everyone, a lot of people during this time turned to pets for companionship and comfort and adoptions saw a massive increase. Pet Fed's aim this year is to give back to our furry friends, to celebrate with the parents and welcome new ones into our small community.

"We want them to have a good time, and this is our way of thanking them for all that they have done for us. Pet Fed is more than just a festival, it is also a source of infotainment for a variety of activities and competitions for pets and their parents. It is also a platform that bridges the gap between pet parents and new innovations in the pet industry".

"With increasing emotional attachment towards your pets and the importance of valuing and cherishing the love, loyalty and utmost happiness we receive from them, it's only fair for every pet parent to take time out of their busy schedule and dedicate a few hours to your pet.

"There is nowhere else you'd rather be at than this festival, this is your way of thanking them. The cuteness overload at this festival can brighten up anyone's day and I am sure this year will be a big one as we have so many new pet parents. We are ecstatic to see India making its way to being a pet-friendly & inclusive country", commented Dino Morea, Bollywood celebrity and entrepreneur along with being an investor in Pet Fed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor