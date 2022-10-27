Inspired by the Goan sunset

New Delhi, Oct 27 As part of its unwavering dedication to artistic expression and original research, and modelled after the mythical Goan sunset, Bombay Sapphire, introduces its new limited-edition Bombay Sapphire Sunset.

The limited edition includes three new botanicals like Indian White Cardamom, Golden Turmeric, and Spanish Mandarin in addition to its ten botanicals that are responsibly sourced.

Playing with flavours that give the spirit warmth and depth, Indian cardamom is combined with the sweetness of Spanish mandarin, and touches of golden turmeric give the beverage an earthy undertone. Adtnu Tiwari, Senior Brand Manager, Premium White Spirits, Bacardi India, said, "With the influx of gin trends in India and new-age consumers' keenness for experimentation, we are committed to creatively champion artistry and versatility with our products. The Bombay Sapphire Sunset is a unique take on the premium gin, with botanicals inspired by the glorious and ethereal beauty of the Goan sunset. With its launch in Goa, we aim to provide our consumers with innovative experiences with the added element of exclusivity."

The new spirit which beautifully captures the transition from day to night, was introduced earlier this month against the breathtaking background of Goa's horizon. Celebrities, tastemakers, members of the media, and influencers from many cities attended the event to celebrate the magnificent new botanical notes that perfectly capture the dual tones of the horizon and let you to experience sunset in a glass!

A must-have item, the spirit comes in a 750 ml bottle and is best enjoyed with tonic water, ginger ale, and an orange wheel as a garnish. It makes for the most colourful drink to enjoy as the sun sets.

