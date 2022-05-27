Inspired by the heritage of patterns like Ikat and Paisleys

New Delhi, May 27 A limited edition collection designed to transform heritage patterns into modern icons of casual footwear that resonate with the new Indian just got launched. The Chumbak X Crocs collection is a global collaboration which combines Chumbak's signature designs, which are inspired by Indian art forms, with Crocs' iconic Classic Clog.

The collection modern take on the heritage art form, inspired by the intricate patterns of Ikat & Paisleys, one of the oldest art forms that originated in India. Ikat, which was once used as currency on the Silk Road, has been practised in India for thousands of years. Traditional Ikat prints appear prominently on the footwear for this collection, as do Jibbitz charms inspired by Indian motifs such as the owl, sparrow, elephant, and sparrow.

The designs embrace Crocs' proclamation to Come As You Are, inviting everyone to express themselves. Kicking off the campaign is the slogan "It's a Vibe", whatever you feel, whatever you do, wherever you go...

Commenting on the partnership, Sumit Dhingra, Vice President and General Manager, India & SEA said: "Classic clogs are our brand icon that are a perfect canvas for self-expression allowing you to show your individuality in the most authentic way. In the past, we have partnered with leading brands and personalities like Balenciaga, Drew House by Justin Bieber, Post Malone etc. These collaborations have been phenomenally successful achieving a sell-out within minutes across the globe. This is the first ever time India is launching a partnership and it showcases our commitment to ignite the Indian market with highly localized products & marketing. Crocs is all about colours, joy, self-expression and Chumbak is a perfect brand to partner as it celebrates Indian art forms in itsown unique way. We bring a truly unique partnership with Chumbak that appeals to urban Indian women."

Talking about the collaboration, Vasant Nangia, CEO, Chumbak, said: "We are delighted to be the first Indian brand to join Crocs in their list of iconic international collaborations. We are joining coveted brands like Balenciaga, Beams (Japan), Barneys New York, Liberty London and many more that have launched their limited-edition Crocs clogs and helped catapult Crocs to one of the most desirable footwear brands in the world. Crocs and Chumbak share joy and comfort as a part of their brand DNA. With this partnership, Chumbak is bringing its unique India inspired designs to the Crocs Classic collection."

The collection is priced from Rs 3,995 to 4,995 and is set to launch today at select Crocs and Chumbak offline and online stores, as well as Myntra and Superkicks.

