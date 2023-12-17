International day to end violence against sex workers 2023: Know all about its history, date and significance

International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers is observed annually on December 17. The day is usually observed by sex workers, their friends, families, and allies. Originally conceived as a memorial and vigil for the victims of the Green River Killer in Seattle, Washington, US, it has evolved into an annual international event. International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers was created to draw attention to hate crimes committed against sex workers worldwide. The red umbrella is an important symbol of sex worker rights and is used for events held on December 17.

History

The International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers was founded by Dr. Annie Sprinkle and Robyn Few, the founders of the Sex Workers Outreach Project USA (SWOP-USA), an American sex worker rights organization. First observed in 2003, it was held as a memorial and vigil for the victims of the Green River Killer in Seattle, Washington. The day has empowered workers from cities worldwide to come together and raise awareness against discrimination while remembering victims of violence. In a letter, Sprinkle mentioned, 'Violent crimes against sex workers go underreported, unaddressed, and unpunished. There really are people who don't care when prostitutes are victims of hate crimes, beaten, raped, and murdered. No matter what you think about sex workers and the politics surrounding them, sex workers are a part of our neighborhoods, communities, and families.'

Significance

International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers is a great opportunity to call attention to stop hate crimes committed against sex workers. The day educates people to remove the social stigma and discrimination that have contributed to violence against sex workers and indifference from the communities they are part of. Sex worker activists also state that customs and prohibitionist laws perpetuate such violence."